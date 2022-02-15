Cricket

“I was definitely more shocked for him”: Kane Richardson guesses reason behind Adam Zampa remaining unsold in IPL auction 2022

"I was definitely more shocked for him": Kane Richardson guesses reason behind Adam Zampa remaining unsold in IPL auction 2022
Dixit Bhargav

Previous Article
“Larry Bird and Indiana really f***ed up by trading away Kawhi Leonard on draft night!”: How the Pacers made one of the biggest mistakes in franchise history during the 2011 NBA Draft
No Newer Articles
Cricket Latest News
"I was definitely more shocked for him": Kane Richardson guesses reason behind Adam Zampa remaining unsold in IPL auction 2022
“I was definitely more shocked for him”: Kane Richardson guesses reason behind Adam Zampa remaining unsold in IPL auction 2022

Kane Richardson guesses reason: The pacer and spinner are among the 35 Australian cricketers who…