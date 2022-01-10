“Lock him in 100 percent”: Brett Lee backs Ben McDermott to play in ICC T20 World Cup 2022 after a brilliant BBL 2021-22

BBL 2021-22: Former Aussie cricketers Brett Lee and Mark Waugh have backed Ben McDermott to play in ICC T20 World Cup 2022 for Australia.

The return of Ben McDermott after his injury has turned the tables for Hobart Hurricanes. Ben McDermott has already scored two centuries in the tournament, whereas he played a knock of 93 runs against the Brisbane Heat.

McDermott first scored 110 runs in 60 balls against the Adelaide Strikers. The team was chasing 176 runs and his blitz lifted the side after a very slow start. Against Melbourne Renegades on 29 December 2021, McDermott scored another century and this time while batting first. At one stage the Hurricanes were 52-3, but McDermott again proved his class. He scored 125 runs in just 65 balls. In the end, the Hurricanes won the game by 85 runs.

The next T20 World Cup will be hosted in Australia, and McDermott’s record in home conditions makes him a candidate. However, it will not be easy for him to get on the team. Earlier this month, McDermott has already expressed his desire to play in the World Cup.

“It’s definitely the goal,” McDermott said about World Cup chances.

“But there’s a lot of talent throughout that whole line-up.”

“They just won a World Cup, so I don’t think that the squad’s doing anything wrong.”

THE FIRST PLAYER IN BBL HISTORY TO SCORE BACK TO BACK CENTURIES. BEN MCDERMOTT 🔥 #BBL11 pic.twitter.com/zNH64VG6kU — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) December 29, 2021

Brett Lee backs Ben McDermott to play ICC T20 World Cup 2022

Brett Lee, while doing commentary in the BBL has asked Australian selectors to lock in Ben McDermott.

“He’s a gun player, I wouldn’t say he’s improved because he’s always had the talent but I just think this year he’s got the temperament right,” Lee said.

“lock him in 100 percent,” he added.

Waugh, who played 128 Tests for Australia has also supported Brett Lee’s advice of picking Ben McDermott in the T20 World Cup.

“Certainly, in my book he’s got to be there,” Mark Waugh said.

“There’s going to be a lot of good top-order players in that squad but he’s got to be one of them.”