IPL 2022 retained players list with price: Full list of most expensive players on IPL Retention Day 2022

IPL 2022 retained players list with price: A total of 27 players have been retained by eight franchises ahead of IPL 2022 auction.

Eight teams have shelved INR 256 crore to retain a total of 27 players (19 Indian and eight overseas) ahead of the auction for the 15th season of the Indian Premier League. Barring Punjab Kings, each teams has retained at least one overseas player going into IPL 2022.

While players will receive a combined sum of INR 256 crore in salaries, INR 269.5 crore is the total sum which will be deducted from the purses of eight franchises. Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings, two most successful teams of the IPL, are the only two teams who will give a maximum limit of INR 42 crore as salary to their four retained players.

While Kolkata Knight Riders have managed to retain four players in just INR 34 crore (although INR 42 crore will be deducted from purse), Delhi Capitals surpassed the maximum limit by INR 50 lakh which has been paid to their fourth player in South Africa’s Anrich Nortje.

Punjab Kings, who have only retained two players, have spent the least amount of money (INR 18 crore) on the retention day and will enter the auction with a maximum budget of INR 72 crore.

While the likes of Mumbai Indians’ Suryakumar Yadav (INR 8 crore) and Kolkata Knight Riders’ pair of Varun Chakravarthy (INR 8 crore) and Venkatesh Iyer (INR 8 crore) have all received massive increments, Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni (INR 12 crore), former Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli (INR 15 crore) and Mumbai vice-captain Kieron Pollard (INR 6 crore) have all suffered individual pay cuts.

Full list of most expensive players on IPL Retention Day 2022

Rohit Sharma – INR 16 crore.

Ravindra Jadeja – INR 16 crore.

Rishabh Pant – INR 16 crore.

IPL 2022 retained players list with price

Delhi Capitals retained players 2022 – Rishabh Pant (INR 16 crore), Axar Patel (INR 9 crore; INR 12 crore to be deducted from purse), Prithvi Shaw (INR 7.5 crore; INR 8 crore to be deducted from purse), Anrich Nortje (INR 6.5 crore).

Players retained by CSK for IPL 2022 – Ravindra Jadeja (INR 16 crore), Mahendra Singh Dhoni (INR 12 crore), Moeen Ali (INR 8 crore), Ruturaj Gaikwad (INR 6 crore).

Players retained by RCB for IPL 2022 – Virat Kohli (INR 15 crore), Glenn Maxwell (INR 11 crore), Mohammed Siraj (INR 7 crore).

IPL 2022 Mumbai team players list – Rohit Sharma (INR 16 crore), Jasprit Bumrah (INR 12 crore), Suryakumar Yadav (INR 8 crore), Kieron Pollard (INR 6 crore).

KKR retained players 2022 – Andre Russell (INR 12 crore; INR 16 crore to be deducted from purse), Varun Chakravarthy (INR 8 crore; INR 12 crore to be deducted from purse), Venkatesh Iyer (INR 8 crore), Sunil Narine (INR 6 crore).

Rajasthan Royals retained players 2022 – Sanju Samson (INR 14 crore), Jos Buttler (INR 10 crore), Yashasvi Jaiswal (INR 4 crore).

Punjab Kings retention 2022 – Mayank Agarwal (INR 12 crore; INR 14 crore to be deducted from purse), Arshdeep Singh (INR 4 crore).

The frequency with which captains leave the Punjab franchise is a cause of concern…Mayank must be their captain next season. Here’s hoping that he’s there for a longer period. #IPLretention — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) November 30, 2021

SRH retained players 2022 – Kane Williamson (INR 14 crore), Abdul Samad (INR 4 crore), Umran Malik (INR 4 crore).