“I will be looking to get to 2024”: David Warner eyes ICC T20 World Cup 2024 amid retirement suggestions

Australia opening batter David Warner has hinted at retiring from Test cricket within the next “12 months”. Assuming that the same happens, Australia’s tour of India 2023 and Ashes 2023 will become Warner’s top assignments before a swansong series (perhaps towards the start of the Australian summer next year) for him.

Although the conditions differ drastically in both India and England to what Warner plays on at home, he has never been able to leave a mark across a combined of five Test series in these nations. As a result, scoring 1,039 runs in 41 Test innings at an average and strike rate of 25.34 and 62.32 respectively.

Warner, who has scored 10 Test half-centuries in India and England, has never been able to reach the three-figure mark in 23 Tests played across the two countries. Having scored a total of 24 Test centuries in Australia, South Africa, Bangladesh and UAE, Warner would really be wanting to better his record in tough batting conditions of India and England next year.

David Warner eyes ICC T20 World Cup 2024 amid retirement suggestions

With the left-handed batter managing only 44 runs in four innings at a strike rate of 107.31 during a home World Cup, Warner’s poor form was one of the reasons behind Australia not qualifying past Super 12s in the recently concluded ICC T20 World Cup 2022.

However, 36-year old Warner has no immediate plans of bidding adieu to the shortest format in spite of some former Australian cricketers demanding a complete overhaul of the T20I squad. Warner, who used to contribute quite a lot in this format before the world event, has set eyes on ICC T20 World Cup 2024 before deciding on his white-ball future.

“T20 cricket – I love the game. I will be looking to get to 2024. For all those people saying I am past it and a lot of those old people are past it, look out. Be careful what you wish for,” Warner said on Triple M’s Deadset Legends.

If Warner fends for himself in T20Is, the ninth edition of the T20 World Cup in West Indies and USA will be his eighth as the only T20 World Cup he didn’t take part in was the inaugural one in 2007.