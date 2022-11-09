“I would like to play India”: Matthew Hayden eagerly hopes for an India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2022 final for this reason

Pakistan team mentor Matthew Hayden and its supporters are pumped-up to the core, as they have turned the tables to march through to the grand finale of the T20 World Cup 2022, scheduled to take place at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), on November 13.

Ever since the Netherlands win versus South Africa last Sunday, the Pakistan fans perhaps have not experienced a dull moment at all, as every aspect of their team’s game now seems to falling perfectly in place, with just one more effort required for the ultimate glory.

It was on display today at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) today, where Pakistan’s brilliant display of skills in all the three departments of the game, helped them defeat New Zealand by 7 wickets, during the semi-final of the ongoing T20 World Cup.

Be it the century-run stand between their out-of-form opening batting pair of skipper Babar Azam (53 off 42) and Mohammad Rizwan (57 off 43), or a disciplined bowling performance earlier when they did not concede a single Wide or a No-Ball throughout the innings, Pakistan played true to their potential.

Matthew Hayden excited with the prospect of India vs Pakistan final

Matthew Hayden, who had, ahead of the semi-final termed Pakistan as a dangerous side which no other team would want to face at present, cannot wait for the team to take the MCG on the day of the final.

The former Australian opener’s wishes now for an India-Pakistan final on November 13, simply because of the ‘big spectacle’.

“I would like to play India in the final purely because of the big spectacle,” remarked Hayden when asked to choose Pakistan’s opponents for the World cup final.

For those unaware, India will lock horns against England in the second semi-final of the Cup, at the Adelaide Oval tomorrow, with the winner to then face Pakistan in the final on Sunday.

The India versus Pakistan ‘Super 12’ contest earlier was an absolute full house at the MCG itself, where more than 90,000 spectators had double their money’s worth, during the last-ball thriller which went down to the wire.

Hayden further issued a warning of sorts to which ever team faces Pakistan in the final, by stating that his side has not come up with their best performance yet.

“I don’t think we have seen our best yet, which is probably the scarier part for whoever faces us (in the final),” Hayden said.