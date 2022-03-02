ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 schedule and fixtures: When and where will 2022 Women’s World Cup matches be played?

ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 schedule and fixtures: The SportsRush present for you full list of fixtures of ICC Women’s World Cup 2022.

Eight top teams from around the world are all braced up to take on each other and mark the commencement of their ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 campaign, after the all-important tournament was forced to be postponed last year due to COVID-19.

To brush it up, the 50-Over tournament will be played in the round-robin format, wherein all the eight teams would face each other one time each before the knock-out stage. The top-4 teams, at the end of the league stage would advance towards the semi-final.

The imminent World Cup will take place in New Zealand across the five venues in Bay Oval (Mount Maunganui in Tauranga), University Oval (Dunedin), Seddon Park (Hamilton), Basin Reserve (Wellington), Eden Park (Auckland), and Hagley Oval (Christchurch).

In the opening game of the tournament, hosts New Zealand would take on the West Indies at the Bay Oval (Mount Maunganui) on March 4.

Defending world champions England, will take on tournament favourites Australia in their opening encounter a day later on March 5.

India, on the other hand, would lock horns against arch-rivals Pakistan on March 6 at the Bay Oval to begin their World Cup campaign.

The final of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 will take place on Sunday, April 3, at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

Here. We. Go. Eight teams in New Zealand competing to hold the #CWC22 trophy aloft! Will we see a new winner? pic.twitter.com/CU1wZfXvUk — ICC Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) March 2, 2022

ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 schedule and fixtures (Timings in IST)

March 4 – New Zealand vs West Indies (6:30 am), Tauranga

March 5 – Bangladesh vs South Africa (3:30 am), Dunedin

March 5 – Australia vs England (6:30 am), Hamilton

March 6 – Pakistan vs India (6:30 am), Tauranga

March 7 – New Zealand vs Bangladesh (3:30 am), Dunedin

March 8 – Australia vs Pakistan (6:30 am), Tauranga

March 9 – West Indies vs England (3:30 am), Dunedin

March 10 – India vs New Zealand (6:30 am), Hamilton

March 11 – Pakistan vs South Africa (6:30 am), Tauranga

March 12 – India vs West Indies ( 6:30 am), Hamilton

March 13 – New Zealand vs Australia (3:30 am), Wellington

March 14 – South Africa vs England (6:30 am), Tauranga

March 14 – Pakistan vs Bangladesh (3:30 am), Hamilton

March 15 – Australia vs West Indies (6:30 am), Wellington

March 16 – India vs England (6:30 am), Tauranga

March 17 – New Zealand vs South Africa (6:30 am), Hamilton

March 18 – Bangladesh vs West Indies (3:30 am), Tauranga

March 19 – India vs Australia (6:30 am), Auckland

March 20 – New Zealand vs England (3:30 am), Auckland

March 21 – West Indies vs Pakistan (6:30 am), Hamilton

March 22 – India vs Bangladesh (6:30 am), Hamilton

March 22 – South Africa vs Australia (3:30 am), Wellington

March 24 – England vs Pakistan (6:30 am), Christchurch

March 24 – South Africa vs West Indies (3:30 am), Wellington

March 25 – Bangladesh vs Australia (3:30 am), Wellington

March 26 – New Zealand vs Pakistan (3:30 am), Christchurch

March 27 – India vs South Africa (6:30 am), Christchurch

March 27 – England vs Bangladesh (3:30 am), Wellington

March 30 – Semi-Final 1 (6:30 am), Wellington

March 31 – Semi-Final 2 (6:30 am), Christchurch

April 3 – Final (6:30 am), Christchurch