ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 schedule and fixtures: When and where will 2022 Women’s World Cup matches be played?

ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 schedule and fixtures: The SportsRush present for you full list of fixtures of ICC Women’s World Cup 2022.
Eight top teams from around the world are all braced up to take on each other and mark the commencement of their ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 campaign, after the all-important tournament was forced to be postponed last year due to COVID-19.
To brush it up, the 50-Over tournament will be played in the round-robin format, wherein all the eight teams would face each other one time each before the knock-out stage. The top-4 teams, at the end of the league stage would advance towards the semi-final.
The imminent World Cup will take place in New Zealand across the five venues in Bay Oval (Mount Maunganui in Tauranga), University Oval (Dunedin), Seddon Park (Hamilton), Basin Reserve (Wellington), Eden Park (Auckland), and Hagley Oval (Christchurch).
In the opening game of the tournament, hosts New Zealand would take on the West Indies at the Bay Oval (Mount Maunganui) on March 4.
Defending world champions England, will take on tournament favourites Australia in their opening encounter a day later on March 5.
India, on the other hand, would lock horns against arch-rivals Pakistan on March 6 at the Bay Oval to begin their World Cup campaign.
The final of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 will take place on Sunday, April 3, at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch.
Here. We. Go.
Eight teams in New Zealand competing to hold the #CWC22 trophy aloft!
Will we see a new winner? pic.twitter.com/CU1wZfXvUk
— ICC Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) March 2, 2022
ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 schedule and fixtures (Timings in IST)
March 4 – New Zealand vs West Indies (6:30 am), Tauranga
March 5 – Bangladesh vs South Africa (3:30 am), Dunedin
March 5 – Australia vs England (6:30 am), Hamilton
March 6 – Pakistan vs India (6:30 am), Tauranga
March 7 – New Zealand vs Bangladesh (3:30 am), Dunedin
March 8 – Australia vs Pakistan (6:30 am), Tauranga
March 9 – West Indies vs England (3:30 am), Dunedin
March 10 – India vs New Zealand (6:30 am), Hamilton
March 11 – Pakistan vs South Africa (6:30 am), Tauranga
March 12 – India vs West Indies ( 6:30 am), Hamilton
March 13 – New Zealand vs Australia (3:30 am), Wellington
March 14 – South Africa vs England (6:30 am), Tauranga
March 14 – Pakistan vs Bangladesh (3:30 am), Hamilton
March 15 – Australia vs West Indies (6:30 am), Wellington
March 16 – India vs England (6:30 am), Tauranga
March 17 – New Zealand vs South Africa (6:30 am), Hamilton
March 18 – Bangladesh vs West Indies (3:30 am), Tauranga
March 19 – India vs Australia (6:30 am), Auckland
March 20 – New Zealand vs England (3:30 am), Auckland
March 21 – West Indies vs Pakistan (6:30 am), Hamilton
March 22 – India vs Bangladesh (6:30 am), Hamilton
March 22 – South Africa vs Australia (3:30 am), Wellington
March 24 – England vs Pakistan (6:30 am), Christchurch
March 24 – South Africa vs West Indies (3:30 am), Wellington
March 25 – Bangladesh vs Australia (3:30 am), Wellington
March 26 – New Zealand vs Pakistan (3:30 am), Christchurch
March 27 – India vs South Africa (6:30 am), Christchurch
March 27 – England vs Bangladesh (3:30 am), Wellington
March 30 – Semi-Final 1 (6:30 am), Wellington
March 31 – Semi-Final 2 (6:30 am), Christchurch
April 3 – Final (6:30 am), Christchurch