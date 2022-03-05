India Women vs Pakistan Women live streaming in UK and USA: How to watch 2022 Women’s World Cup online for free in India?

India Women vs Pakistan Women live streaming in UK and USA: The SportsRush presents live streaming details of IND-W vs PAK-W ODI.

India and Pakistan would lock horns against each other to begin their respective ICC Women’s World Cup campaign at the Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui in New Zealand.

An India-Pakistan game, irrespective of the sport they compete in, is bound to be hyped and charged up, and expect nothing different when these two Asian rivals take on each other tomorrow.

Having said that, a glance at the overall head-to-head record between the two teams does uplift the Indian fans’ spirits, as India haven’t lost a single ODI against Pakistan till date.

India Women vs Pakistan Women live streaming in UK and USA

The International Cricket Council (ICC) for the the ongoing ICC Women’s World Cup, announced the broadcast details of the event covering maximum possible countries ahead of the tournament opener on March 3.

Hence, the Cricket fans in the United Kingdom (UK) would be able to live stream the India versus Pakistan match tomorrow at Sky Sports Cricket, SkyGo & Sky Sports YouTube from 2:00 AM BST onwards on Sunday.

As far as the fans in USA are concerned, the live streaming of the same would commence from 8 pm onwards on Saturday (in Washington, DC) at Willow TV and ESPN+.

2022 Women’s World Cup online for free in India

The India versus Pakistan World Cup match tomorrow, as along with the entirety of the event till the final on April 3, will be broadcast on the Star Sports network. Click here for details on the specific broadcast channels and online streaming.

️ ‘ ! The @M_Raj03-led #TeamIndia is all set to take on Pakistan in the #CWC22 at the Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui. #INDvPAK Set your alarms and cheer for India. pic.twitter.com/XtPpLP4bFT — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) March 5, 2022

India women vs Pakistan women squads

India women: Mithali Raj (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Harmanpreet Kaur, Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Rich Ghosh (wk), Taniya Bhatia (wk), Sneh Rana, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Jhulan Goswami, Renuka Singh.

Pakistan women: Aliya Riaz, Javeria Khan, Muneeba Ali (wk), Nahida Khan, Bismah Maroof (c), Sidra Ameen, Nida Dar, Anam Amin, Omaima Sohail, Sidra Nawaz (wk), Aiman Anwer, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Ghulam Fatima, Nashra Sandhu.