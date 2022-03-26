India Women qualifying chances: How can India qualify for ICC Women’s World Cup semi finals 2022?

India Women qualifying chances: India to take on South Africa in their last round-robin fixture at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

The final day of the round-robin stage of the ongoing ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 will witness a double header with England taking on Bangladesh at Wellington, followed by India locking horns against South Africa in Christchurch on Sunday.

With all the top eight teams taking on each other once during the league stage, it is the World no.1 side in ODIs Australia, who have dominated the proceedings so far in the tournament, winning all of their seven matches against their opponents without breaking much of their sweat, to advance through to the Semi-Finals with the maximum possible 14 points.

South Africa, on the other hand, courtesy of their final league match against West Indies being washed-off due to rain, became the second team to make it through to the semis, with 9 points under their belt and a game still to go.

India Women qualifying chances

With 3 wins and as many losses out of their six league matches so far, team India – led by Mithali Raj, are currently placed at the sixth spot in the points table.

The aforementioned match between South Africa and West Indies being washed off has proved to be a massive boon and acted as a blessing in disguise for India, with the development meaning that Windies (placed at the third spot currently) had to end up with 7 points under their name.

This has also meant, that India would just need to win their final league match against South Africa to squeeze into the final four and advance thorough to the semi-final with eight points.

ALSO READ: India women vs South Africa womsn Head to Head Record

In case India lose their fixture against South Africa tomorrow, they would have to then hope that England too lose their final league match against Bangladesh and also manage to have their Net Run Rate (NRR) below that of India’s after the match.

Moreover, India can also make it through to the final four, in case their match is washed out due to rain, as they would then end up with 7 points alongside West Indies. However, they are the ones who would advance through courtesy of a better NRR.

If rain washes out India vs South Africa. Good: India will qualify

Bad: They will meet Australia — Abhishek Mukherjee (@ovshake42) March 24, 2022

India and England’s NRR at the moment stand at +0.768 and +0.778 respectively, with both teams separated by a whisker. West Indies’ NRR stands at -0.890.