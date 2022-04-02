Australia Women vs England Women Live Telecast Channel in Australia and England: When and where to watch Australia vs England Women’s World Cup final?

Australia Women vs England Women Live Telecast Channel in Australia and England: Australia to take on defending champions in World Cup final.

Just when it looked curtains on England’s ongoing ODI World Cup campaign after they lost their initial three matches, the Heather Knight-led side won all of their remaining five do-or-die encounters to prove the world their mettle as the defending world champions.

As for Australia, the way they have dominated the tournament so far, all the Cricketing fraternity was intrigued in was to find out who would face them in the grand finale of the World Cup set to take place tomorrow at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

For those unaware, the Meg Lanning-led side won all of their seven league stage encounters against each partaking team in the tournament, and then cruised through with a 157-run victory against the spirited West Indies side during the first Semi-Final.

England, on the other hand, were as clinical as ever during their 137-run victory against South Africa in the second Semi-Final at Wellington.

Interestingly, despite having won 10 of the previous 11 World Cups, both England and Australia would be facing each other in a World Cup final for the very first time in 34 years.

The good news for fans in the whole of UK is that the Sky Sports network has made provisions for free telecast of tomorrow’s Women’s World Cup final for everyone.

Everyone in the UK will be able to enjoy the live action on Sky Sports Main Event (401), the Sky Sports Cricket World Cup channel (404), Sky Showcase (106), PICK (159) and the Sky Sports YouTube channel, from 2:00 am onwards tomorrow.

As far as the fans in Australia are concerned, the Fox network will come up with the live streaming of the World Cup final via the WWC channel (Fox7) and Fox More+ from 12 pm onwards tomorrow.

Fans in India can catch up with the live telecast of final on the Star Sports network channels in – Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, and Star Sports 1 Kannada from 6:30 am onwards.