ICC WTC 2021-23 Points Table: How many points have India won by beating New Zealand in Mumbai Test?

ICC WTC 2021-23 Points Table: India defeated New Zealand to get 12 important points in the World Test Championship Table.

India asserted their dominance over New Zealand by defeating them by 372 runs in the Mumbai test. With this win, India again became the number 1 ranked Test side, whereas they also got all-important 12 points in the WTC table. This is India’s third win of this cycle, and they have moved up to the 3rd position in the table.

The rules of the WTC have been changed a lot in this cycle. Earlier, 120 points used to be fixed for the series, irrespective of the number of the games. However, this time each test has its own value. 12 points will be awarded for winning a test, 6 points for a tie, and 4 points in case of a draw. The top-2 teams on the basis of the percentage of the available points will play the final at Lord’s. Southampton hosted the last WTC’s final due to Covid19 logistical issues.

ICC WTC 2021-23 Points Table

With this win, India got 12 points, and this is their third win in this cycle. With 58.33% PCT, India is now in the third position. Sri Lanka currently tops the table with 100% PCT as they have won both of their tests against the West Indies. Pakistan is currently playing a test series in Bangladesh, and they have 66.66% PCT. South Africa and Australia have not played a single test in this cycle so far, whereas Bangladesh and New Zealand are yet to register a victory.

The top-2 teams at the end of this cycle will play the final at the Lord’s in the summer of 2023. New Zealand won the inaugural edition of the World Test Championship by defeating India in the Finals.