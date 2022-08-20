“They’re both playing really good cricket”: Shane Watson predicts the finalists of World Test Championship 2021-23

Former Australian all-rounder Shane Watson has picked his two teams for the final of the ongoing World Test Championship 2021-23.

The final of the World Test Championship 2021-23 will be played at the Lord’s next year, and the teams are battling for the top-2 positions. New Zealand won the title of the inaugural World Test Championship by defeating India in the final at Southampton’s Ageas Bowl Stadium.

However, it is confirmed that New Zealand won’t able to make the final this year as they are at the 8th position with a 25.93 PCT. Apart from them, England and Bangladesh are also officially out of the race.

Shane Watson predicts World Test Championship 2021-23 finalists

Former Australian all-rounder Shane Watson has picked his finalists for the World Test Championship 2021-23. South Africa recently defeated England at the Lord’s test, and they have retained their place at the top spot with a PCT of 75.00. Australia is at the 2nd position with 70.00, whereas there is a bigger gap from the 3rd spot.

Watson said that South Africa and Australia should qualify for the final of the World Test Championship, and it will be very hard for them to slip from this position. He insists that Australia have played really good cricket so apart from recent test series against Sri Lanka.

“Right now, the way I see it, it’s going to be hard for South Africa and Australia to not make it. They’re both playing really good cricket. Australia played good cricket apart from that last Test against Sri Lanka where they got swept up in turning conditions in the last innings,” Watson was quoted as saying by ICC.

Although, Watson insists that India and Pakistan cannot be ignored as they have some great players in their ranks, and they have played well outside their homes as well. He said that he will be surprised if both of them don’t come knocking at the door.

“You can never discount India and Pakistan because they’ve got so many match winners outside of their home countries as well. Those two, I’d be very surprised if they don’t come knocking on the door leading into the final,” Watson added.