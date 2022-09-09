“I’d much rather be in the squad than not in the squad”: Sean Abbott happy to be in Australia’s squad despite getting limited number of chances

Australian all-rounder Sean Abbott has said that he is ready to be patient for opportunities with the Australian national team.

Australia defeated New Zealand by 113 runs in the 2nd ODI of the 3-match series to clinch the Chappell-Hadlee Trophy series. The Aussie bowlers were on the fire in the match, and they bundled out New Zealand for just 82 runs.

Cameron Green was the star of the 1st ODI, but he could not play the 2nd ODI due to fitness concerns. Sean Abbott replaced him in the squad, and he had a brilliant outing. He bowled five overs, out of which four were maiden, and scalped wickets of Devon Conway and Tom Latham by conceding a mere run.

Sean Abbott ready to be patient for opportunities

Sean Abbott made his international debut in 2014 but has just played a handful of games for the national side. Although, Abbott said that he is patient enough to wait for chances. He insists that it is better to be in the squad than be out of it. Abbott tells that there is a good environment in the team, and he is close to a lot of players.

“That’s the nature of the beast with being in an Australian squad,” Abbott told reporters.

Abbott played all the ODIs against Pakistan earlier this year in away conditions, but could not deliver in the batting-friendly Lahore conditions. He was elated after performing well in Cairns and said he needed it after what happened in Pakistan. Abbott acknowledged that a lot of cricket will be played in the subcontinent, and he needs to adapt.

· W · · W · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · Sean Abbott now has 2-0 after four overs 😯 #AUSvNZ pic.twitter.com/NB6bNwr1Zf — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) September 8, 2022

“I’d much rather be in the squad than not in the squad. It’s a really good environment at the moment,” Abbott added,

“I’m really chuffed with how tonight went,” Abbott said.

“Josh (Hazlewood) just mentioned that, he was like, “it’s pretty good for the average”, and I bloody needed it after Pakistan.”

“There’ll be plenty of cricket played in the subcontinent moving forward, and we need to be adaptable and change the way we approach things compared to the way you might do them at home.”