Cricket

“They continue to be one of the benchmarks in world cricket”: Aaron Finch hails world-class New Zealand side ahead of Chappell-Hadlee Trophy

Australian captain Aaron Finch has hailed the New Zealand side ahead of the Chappell-Hadlee Trophy starting 6 September 2022.
Rishikesh Sharma

Previous Article
AUS vs NZ ODI records: Australia vs New Zealand ODI head to head records
Next Article
"Fakhar Zaman ka kal din nahi tha": Shadab Khan confident of Fakhar Zaman winning matches in future amid severe criticism
Cricket Latest News
"Fakhar Zaman ka kal din nahi tha": Shadab Khan confident of Fakhar Zaman winning matches in future amid severe criticism
“Fakhar Zaman ka kal din nahi tha”: Shadab Khan confident of Fakhar Zaman winning matches in future amid severe criticism

Shadab Khan confident of Fakhar Zaman: The Pakistani vice-captain has backed their top-order batter after…