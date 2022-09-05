AUS vs NZ pitch report 1st ODI: Cazalys Stadium Cairns Australia vs New Zealand pitch report

AUS vs NZ pitch report 1st ODI: The SportsRush brings you the pitch report of the Australia vs New Zealand 1st ODI match in Cairns.

The Trans-Tasman rivals Australia and New Zealand will be up against each other in the 3-match ODI series starting tomorrow at the Cazaly’s Stadium in Cairns. The Chappell-Hadlee Trophy is being hosted for the first time after 2016.

Australia’s captain Aaron Finch has already applauded the New Zealand squad and said that they have some world-class players in their ranks, and they are the number one ODI side for a reason. New Zealand’s captain Kane Williamson will look to have some game time as he has just played a single ODI in last two years.

AUS vs NZ pitch report 1st ODI

Cazaly’s Stadium in Cairns is hosting an ODI match after 19 long years. This ground has hosted a total of 2 ODIs, and both of these were played between Australia and Bangladesh in 2003. The pitch assisted the bowlers in both games, and the chasing teams won the games on both occasions, with the average 1st innings score being just 126 runs.

However, these matches were played 19 years ago, and it will be unfair to judge the conditions based on those matches. Australian head coach Andrew McDonald said the later start time in Cairns means that the conditions won’t that spicy and cold during the match.

“I think the later start times (in Cairns) should mean it’s not as spicy in the morning as it has been here in Townsville,” Andrew McDonald said after the loss against Zimbabwe.

The challenge ahead! @JimmyNeesh and Lockie Ferguson on taking series winning momentum into the Chappell-Hadlee Series starting tomorrow in Cairns. Follow play LIVE in NZ with @skysportnz from 4-20pm NZT. #AUSvNZ pic.twitter.com/oe9UFlYYfP — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) September 5, 2022

McDonald expects a fresh wicket in this match which means that the batters should get some additional help from the pitch. The spinners can play a role in the middle-overs, but the pacers may not get much help as McDonald expects.

This ground does not host many domestic games as well, so it will be very tough to predict the exact nature of the wicket, but the fresh pitch should be a favourable one for both batters and bowlers.