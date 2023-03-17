“Gill takes a beauty”: Gujarat Titans cheer for Shubman Gill as he grabs outstanding catches at first slip in Mumbai ODI

During the first ODI of Australia’s tour of India 2023 in Mumbai, India batter Shubman Gill was in the limelight for his fielding at first slip. A mixed day for the 23-year old player saw him dropping and grabbing a couple of catches each in the first innings. Thankfully, for Gill and India, the two batters he provided reprieves to were soon dismissed.

In all honesty, Gill’s first drop was a daunting chance. In what was a difficult period of play for Gill on the field, he put down a couple of catches within a handful of overs.

It all first happened on the first delivery of the 27th over when Australia all-rounder Cameron Green (12) edged a Kuldeep Yadav delivery low towards Gill’s right at slip. Gill, who did his best to get a hand on the ball, earned points for a “good attempt”.

However, on the fourth delivery of the 30th over, Gill couldn’t complete what should’ve been a simple catching opportunity. It was India fast bowler Mohammed Shami’s turn to induce an edge off Australia all-rounder Marcus Stoinis’ (5) bat. With Shami dismissing Green on the previous delivery, he missed an opportunity of picking wickets off consecutive balls due to Gill’s drop.

A nervous push by Stoinis resulted in a much easier catching opportunity for Gill than the previous one. A safe fielder in the general run of things, Gill was visibly dejected by his fielding performance at the Wankhede Stadium today.

Shubman Gill makes instant amends at the Wankhede Stadium

However, opportunities kept coming for Gill as he was seen making instant amends. In Shami’s next over, Stoinis edged a ball towards Gill again only to be caught on this particular occasion.

In the 34th over, Australia pacer Sean Abbott (4) edged a delivery from India pacer Mohammed Siraj only to be caught by Gill. In what was another low catch towards Gill’s right, his quick reflexes enabled him to latch on on this particular time.

Gujarat Titans cheer for Shubman Gill as he grabs outstanding catches at first slip in Mumbai ODI

Gill, who plays for Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League, earned applause from his franchise on social media platform Twitter after his catch to dismiss Abbott.

A – effort Gill takes a beauty, & it’s raining wickets in Mumbai #INDvAUS #TeamIndia @ShubmanGill — Gujarat Titans (@gujarat_titans) March 17, 2023

Set to open the batting with Ishan Kishan on Friday, the right-handed batter would be looking to contribute with the bat in hand in what should be a comparatively easier 189-run chase for the home team.