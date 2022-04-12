Washington Sundar injury update: Tom Moody provides crucial update on Washington Sundar’s availability for SRH’s next IPL 2022 match vs KKR

Washington Sundar injury update: Sunrisers Hyderabad’s all-rounder got injured while fielding in the IPL 2022 game against Gujarat.

After two straight losses, Sunrisers Hyderabad have registered two straight wins of the trot. They registered their first win against Chennai Super Kings, and they defeated Gujarat Titans in their second.

They although have suffered an injury setback in the form of all-rounder Washington Sundar. Tom Moody has provided an update on the injury of their star all-rounder. Apart from Sundar, Rahul Tripathi also got injured in the game against Gujarat Titans.

Washington Sundar and injuries are becoming synonyms. The spin-bowling all-rounder has been really unlucky in terms of injuries in the last few months, and he has encountered yet another knock.

Washington Sundar injury update

Washington Sundar got injured while fielding against Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2022 game. He has a split webbing on his bowling hand, and he could not complete his quota of overs. In the three overs, he conceded just 14 runs, and the Sunrisers had to use Aiden Markram to complete Washington Sundar’s spell.

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s head coach Tom Moody has revealed that Washington Sundar is expected to miss the next couple of IPL 2022 games.

“Washington has torn the webbing in his right hand, between his thumb and first finger,” Moody said.

“We must monitor that over the next two-three days. Hopefully, it isn’t a significant blow. I’d imagine it’d take probably a week or so to settle down.”

The injury to Washington Sundar couldn’t have come at a worse time for @SunRisers whose bowling was starting to look complete. They will miss his floating batsman’s role too. Hopefully he will be back after these 2-3 games. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 12, 2022

To replace Sundar in the spin department, Sunrisers Hyderabad have the option of Shreyas Gopal and Jagadeesha Suchith. However, it is tough to replace the batting aspect of Sundar.

Washington Sundar has been in brilliant form for the Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2022. Sundar has scalped four wickets in IPL 2022 at an economy of 7.85, whereas he has scored one brilliant half-century against Rajasthan Royals.

Sundar was forced to miss the 2nd leg of IPL 2021 last year, which also took away his chance to participate in the T20 World Cup. He missed the T20I series against West Indies earlier this year due to a hamstring injury.