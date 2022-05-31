Cricket

“If you can fit him in at No. 4, go for it”: Daniel Vettori backs Hardik Pandya to bat at number four in the India vs South Africa T20Is

Hardik Pandya will be back in the Indian squad after being dropped from the side, and Daniel Vettori has backed him to bat at number four.
Rishikesh Sharma

Previous Article
"He's going to play some cricket for Australia, there's no doubt": Matthew Wade backs Tim David to play for Australian team soon
No Newer Articles
Cricket Latest News
Hardik Pandya will be back in the Indian squad after being dropped from the side, and Daniel Vettori has backed him to bat at number four.
“If you can fit him in at No. 4, go for it”: Daniel Vettori backs Hardik Pandya to bat at number four in the India vs South Africa T20Is

Hardik Pandya will be back in the Indian squad after being dropped from the side,…