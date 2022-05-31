“If you can fit him in at No. 4, go for it”: Daniel Vettori backs Hardik Pandya to bat at number four in the India vs South Africa T20Is

Hardik Pandya will be back in the Indian squad after being dropped from the side, and Daniel Vettori has backed him to bat at number four.

Hardik Pandya has been getting a lot of praises around the cricketing fraternity after Gujarat Titans’ success in the Indian Premier League 2022. When Hardik Pandya was appointed as the captain of the side, the decision was questioned by some, but he proved all his doubters wrong.

Apart from captaincy, Hardik Pandya delivered with both bat and the ball in the tournament. In the final match, the spell of Pandya tilted the game in the favour of the Gujarat Titans. He finished as the highest run-scorer of the side with 487 runs, courtesy of four centuries, whereas he also scalped eight wickets in his bowling.

Daniel Vettori backs Hardik Pandya to bat at number 4

Former New Zealand captain Daniel Vettori has said that if India can adjust Hardik Pandya at the number five slot, it will be great for the side. Hardik batted constantly at the number four position for the Gujarat Titans, and he was at his very best. However, ideally, Suryakumar Yadav or Rishabh Pant have been India’s preference for that position.

“If you can fit him in at No. 4, I think, go for it. That’s the perfect position for him. You don’t want to take anything away from the likes of Suryakumar Yadav. But, if this option is there, it will be great. As of now, though, it feels like he’s going to slot into No.5, with Pant potentially dropping down to six,” Vettori told ESPNcricinfo.

To everyone at @gujarat_titans, you’ve stuck by us players, backed us, and given us everything and more that we could’ve asked for. And for that, we are grateful🏆☺️🤗 pic.twitter.com/KWmySdol4k — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) May 30, 2022

Hardik Pandya was dropped from the Indian team after the ICC T20 World Cup, and he has made his return in the T20I series against South Africa at home. The bowling return of Hardik is a massive boost as it will give the necessary balance to the Indian team.

The T20 World Cup will be played in Australia this year, and the pace bowling all-rounders will play a huge part in the composition for every team in the tournament. This will allow India to have the luxury of six bowling options in the side.