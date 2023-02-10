Australia bowling coach and AUS head coach: Is Daniel Vettori Australia bowling coach for BGT 2023?

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 is underway, and the first Test is being played at the VCA Stadium in Nagpur. The Indian team is currently dominating the match at the moment, and it is clear that the spinners of both sides have enjoyed bowling on this surface.

Australia’s Todd Murphy is on his Test debut, and he impressed everyone by scalping a fifer in his very first innings. Murphy got the prized wickets of KL Rahul, R Ashwin, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli and KS Bharat. Murphy’s excitement after taking Kohli’s wicket was a delight to watch.

Rohit Sharma’s century has certainly helped the Indian team, but it is safe to say that the Australian team has given up a good fight so far. The Australian team did their scenario training ahead of the series in Bangalore, and the coaches have done a good job of preparing the players.

Australia bowling coach and AUS head coach

Andrew McDonald is the head coach of the Australian cricket team, he replaced Justin Langer last year. McDonald was the working as an assistant coach of the Australian side since 2019. Ahead of joining the Australian setup, he won the Sheffield Shield and One Day Competition with Victoria.

Cricket Australia recently named Craig McDermott as the bowling coach of the side in the Test format. McDermott has worked with the Australian team in the past as well, but he stepped down after the summer of 2011-2012 due to personal reasons. He scalped 291 wickets in 71 Tests for Australia, whereas he also had 203 wickets under his belt.

Is Daniel Vettori Australia bowling coach for BGT 2023?

Daniel Vettori is with the Australian team at the moment as a spin consultant. In 2022, Vettori was appointed as one of the two assistant coaches. The appointment of Vettori was made keeping the three sub-continent tours in mind, and it has to be said that the Australian spinners have done well under him.