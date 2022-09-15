“One of those guys who’s very adaptable”: Daniel Vettori reckons R Ashwin can easily replace Ravindra Jadeja in India’s playing XI during T20 World Cup in Australia

Daniel Vettori reckons R Ashwin will act as Ravindra Jadeja’s perfect replacement heading into the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia.

Former New Zealand skipper Daniel Vettori has expressed his optimism regarding the performances likely to come from the off-spinning allrounder Ravichandran Ashwin, as the latter finds his name in the 15-member team India squad for the imminent T20 World Cup in Australia.

The Rohit Sharma-led side will however, travel without their experienced allrounder Ravindra Jadeja, who was earlier ruled out mid-way the Asia Cup 2022, due to a freak injury consequent of an adventure activity involving the team.

One step at a time🧌 pic.twitter.com/WBgm4culoI — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) September 14, 2022

While Axar Patel has been roped in as his like-to-like replacement in the squad, Ashwin might well be another potent option as his replacement in India’s playing XI, given his improved batting performances in the format off-late.

Daniel Vettori, who is presently in India to partake in the Legends Cricket League (LCL) 2022, remarked that Ashwin’s ability to adapt as per the playing conditions and match situations, makes him Jadeja’s apt replacement in the Playing XI during the World Cup.

Moreover, the former Kiwi international stated that Ashwin’s overall experience of playing in Australia, also acts as an added advantage for the Indian Cricket team.

“He’s one of those guys who’s very adaptable, he understands what he needs to do in all situations. I think if he’s picked he will know how to perform. He’s been to Australia on a number of occasions,” remarked Vettori during an interaction with ‘The Hindu’.

The 43-year-old will be representing the ‘Gujarat Giants’ in the Legends Cricket League 2022, which will commence with a special match between the World Giants and the India Maharajas today, at the Eden Gardens.

The Gujarat Giants, led by Virender Sehwag, will take on the Gautam Gambhir-led India Capitals in the tournament opener on September 17 (Saturday), at the same venue.