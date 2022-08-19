“I’ll be back to full fitness very soon”: Injured Jemimah Rodrigues posts encouraging message ahead of India Women’s tour of England 2022

Jemimah Rodrigues posts encouraging message: The Indian batter will miss the remainder of The Hundred 2022.

India batter Jemimah Rodrigues has been ruled out of the ongoing second season of The Hundred due to a wrist injury she sustained during the recently concluded Commonwealth Games 2022 Women’s Cricket Competition.

Rodrigues, 21, was hit whilst facing Barbados’ Shakera Selman in a Group A match earlier this month. Despite a strapped hand during the subsequent parts of the tournament, Rodrigues didn’t miss a match.

In fact, she was India’s second-highest run-scorer (fifth-highest overall) with her 146 runs coming at an average and strike rate of 73 and 116.80 respectively in what was the first-ever instance of Women’s Cricket in Commonwealth Games.

Jemimah Rodrigues posts encouraging message ahead of India Women’s tour of England 2022

Rodrigues, who was the highest run-scorer for Northern Superchargers in The Hundred 2021, scored a half-century in her two innings this season before aggravating her injury.

Superchargers have named Ireland batter Gaby Lewis as Rodrigues’ replacement for the remainder of the tournament.

An elongated stint in the English summer would’ve seen Rodrigues playing in Commonwealth Games, The Hundred and India’s tour of England next month.

While an injury had initially cast doubt over Rodrigues’ participation back in the Indian jersey for six white-ball matches against England in September, her uploading an encouraging social media post hints of a strong possibility of the right-handed batter recovering well in time for India Women’s next assignment.

Rodrigues, who thanked Superchargers’ family for their support, mentioned that the injury is “not serious” and that she is expecting herself to be back to “full fitness” soon.

To my @N_Superchargers fam, with a heavy heart I share with you that I’ll not be playing the remainder of this season of @thehundred due to an injury on my hand. Thankfully the injury is not serious and I’ll be back to full fitness very soon! Thank you for all your Love 💜 Lil J pic.twitter.com/tpaWQjac9Y — Jemimah Rodrigues (@JemiRodrigues) August 19, 2022

Readers must note that the five Commonwealth T20Is were the first for Rodrigues in England. As far as ODIs are concerned, she had played a couple of them in England last year but without any success.