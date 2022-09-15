“I’m a bit sick of playing against them”: Suzie Bates expresses delight on playing alongside Alyssa Healy and Elysse Perry at Sydney Sixers in WBBL 08

Sydney Sixers have signed Suzie Bates for the upcoming WBBL season, and she will unite with the duo of Alyssa Healy and Elysse Perry.

The 8th edition of the Women’s Big Bash League is set to start from 13 October 2022 with the match between Sydney Sixers Women and Brisbane Heat Women. All the teams are looking to strengthen their squads and 2-time champions Sydney Sixers are showing some great intent ahead of the tournament.

After completing the signing of England’s bowler Sophie Ecclestone, the Sixers have now signed New Zealand’s batter Suzie Bates for the upcoming season. Bates is one of the best in the circuits around, and her addition will certainly bolster the roster of the side.

Bates is the highest run-scorer of the T20I format, where he has scored 3531 T20I runs at 29.92 with the help of 22 half-centuries and 1 century. She has a lot of experience of playing in the WBBL as well in the past.

Suzie Bates delighted on playing alongside Alyssa Healy and Elysse Perry

Suzie Bates has expressed her delight on signing with Sydney Sixers and said that she is very excited to play alongside Alyssa Healy and Elysse Perry. He jokingly said that she was a bit sick playing against them as the iconic duo has delivered some incredible performances against Bates’ teams in the past.

“It will be nice to play alongside Healy and Perry because I’m a bit sick of playing against them,” Bates said.

“Healy scored a lot of runs – and a few hundreds – against the Strikers in the past, so it will be nice to be down the other end and watch those two go about their business.”

Charlotte Edwards, the new coach of Sydney Sixers has said that she is quite excited about the new opening combination of Healy and Bates in the competition. Bates recently won the Hundred competition with the Oval Invincibles as their captain, and Edwards is excited about having her on the side for WBBL 08.

“I’m looking forward to her forging a strong opening partnership with Alyssa Healy,” Charlotte Edwards said.

“She’s in the form of her life, coming off winning the Hundred [in England] where she played a pivotal role as a leader and opening bat.