“Christian and Philippe look at each other”: Dan Christian and Josh Philippe make a mess of sitter to drop Cameron Bancroft at Perth Stadium

Dixit Bhargav
|Published 28/01/2023

Sydney Sixers’ fielders erred at the Perth Stadium on Saturday. Photos Courtesy: Screengrab from cricket.com.au

Sydney Sixers all-rounder Daniel Christian and wicket-keeper Josh Philippe made a mess of what would’ve been a straightforward catch to dismiss Perth Scorchers opening batter Cameron Bancroft in the recently concluded Big Bash League 2022-23 Qualifier at the Optus Stadium.

Not a drop catch technically, it was more of a case of two fielders not even trying to grab a sitter. Vicinity with a teammate convinced both Christian and Philippe to expect that the other person would make an attempt for the catch only to see the ball drop in between them.

Bancroft, who was batting at 28* at the moment, ended up scoring 53* (45) with the help of six fours in a winning cause. Opening the batting with Stephen Eskinazi (4), Bancroft played second-fiddle in a match-winning 132-run fourth-wicket partnership alongside captain Ashton Turner (84*).

It all happened on the first delivery of the 13th over when Bancroft played a nothing shot against a full and wide Steve O’Keefe delivery. Wanting to play an aerial shot off a harmless delivery, Bancroft would’ve had his heart in his mouth till the time the ball was in the air. However, the right-handed batter must have been relieved to have received a reprieve today.

Needing to chase down a 152-run target in order to qualify for the final, defending champions Scorchers were reduced to 22/3 in four overs. Having said that, Bancroft and Turner made optimum use of their experience to guide the team across the winning line.

ALSO WATCH: Daniel Christian reminds Stephen Eskinazi of non-striker run-out rule

Turner, who has become the highest run-scorer for Perth in the history of the BBL, hit nine fours and a six at a strike rate of 178.72. Turner, who played a titular role in sealing the run-chase with nine balls to spare, scored his 12th T20 half-century to be rightly adjudged the Player of the Match.

