Cricket

“I’m really looking forward to the challenge”: Ellyse Perry signs contract extension with Sydney Sixers for WBBL 2022-23

Ellyse Perry has signed a contract extension with WBBL side Sydney Sixers Women for the upcoming Women's Big Bash League.
Rishikesh Sharma

Previous Article
"I have to say I'm not Conor McGregor's biggest fan" - Unimpressed mothers criticise Conor McGregor's bloody battle with Nate Diaz
Next Article
40-year-old Magic Johnson bought a franchise in Sweden and played 5 games for them, before they went bankrupt
Cricket Latest News
Johannesburg Super Kings captain: JSK captain and coach for CSA T20 League 2023
Johannesburg Super Kings captain: JSK captain and coach for CSA T20 League 2023

Johannesburg Super Kings captain: The Chennai Super Kings-owned South African T20 League franchise has decided…