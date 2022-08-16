“I’m really looking forward to the challenge”: Ellyse Perry signs contract extension with Sydney Sixers for WBBL 2022-23

Ellyse Perry has signed a contract extension with WBBL side Sydney Sixers Women for the upcoming Women’s Big Bash League.

Australian all-rounder Ellyse Perry has lost their place in Australia’s playing eleven, but she has been an integral part of Sydney Sixers in the WBBL, and she has signed a contract extension with the same.

Perry was on the sidelines in the Commonwealth Games as well, and she continued to sit on the bench for the whole tournament. She led Sydney Sixers last season, but the team finished at the bottom position for the very first time in the history of the competition.

Ellyse Perry has led Sydney Sixers Women in all the previous seven editions of the Women’s Big Bash League, and she has signed a contract extension of another year with the club. Under her captaincy, the Sydney Sixers won the title of WBBL 02 and WBBL 03.

“It’s so lovely to be able to continue at the Sixers for another WBBL season,” Ellyse Perry said after her contract extension.

Perry said that she can’t wait to play at her home ground in Sydney, and she is looking forward to the challenges that the upcoming season will bring.

“The club has been such a significant part of my career, and I am especially proud of what the team has been able to achieve, both on and off the field, over the last seven years, especially in terms of engaging and inspiring lots of young girls and boys to be involved in cricket,” Perry said in a statement.

“I’m really looking forward to the challenge this season presents, and also the opportunity to play at home again.”

Sydney Sixers finished at the bottom position last season, and Perry was the highest run-scorer of the side. However, the strike-rate of Perry was criticized a lot. She scored 358 runs at 35.80, whereas his S/R was just 91.32. She managed to score just a single half-century in the tournament.