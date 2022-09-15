Cricket

“I’m a bit sick of playing against them”: Suzie Bates expresses delight on playing alongside Alyssa Healy and Elysse Perry at Sydney Sixers in WBBL 08

Sydney Sixers have signed Suzie Bates for the upcoming WBBL season, and she will unite with the duo of Alyssa Healy and Elysse Perry.
