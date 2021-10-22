“I’m backing Davey’s ability”: Aaron Finch confirms that David Warner will open for Australia in ICC T20 World Cup 2021

Australian skipper Aaron Finch has confirmed that David Warner will not be dropped from the Australian playing eleven.

Australia is set to start its ICC T20 World Cup 2021 campaign against South Africa on 24 October. South Africa have won their last nine out of ten T20I games, whereas Australia have lost their last four T20I series. However, the past record won’t matter much in this crucial game.

Australia will finalize their playing eleven at the toss of the game, but there has been a lot of fuss about David Warner. The veteran of 2265 T20I runs, David Warner is under a lot of scrutinies. He has scored just three runs in the last four T20 innings, whereas he was even dropped from his IPL team. The talk of dropping David Warner has been around the media for a while.

However, Aaron Finch has confirmed that David Warner will be his opening partner in the T20 World Cup. The pair of Warner and Finch has done wonders in the past.

Aaron Finch on dropping David Warner

The Australian skipper has confirmed that Warner’s place in the playing eleven is not under any kind of threat. He believes Warner is “one of the greatest players Australia has ever produced.”

“I’m backing Davey’s ability,” Finch said in the match eve. “I’m backing his judgment. I think if you look at his World Cup history, it’s bloody good.”

Finch added, “I’ve got no doubts that come game one, he’ll be up and firing, ready to go.”

Aaron Finch said that they would want to utilize the powerplay overs together.

“The power play is going to be crucial, no doubt, for both teams.”

Finch’s knee injury update

Aussie skipper’s participation was under huge doubt due to his knee surgery. However, Finch recovered in time and believes he is ready to go.

🇦🇺 Australian captain Aaron Finch will miss the remainder of the West Indies series with a knee injury. He has also been ruled out of Australia’s tour of Bangladesh.#WIvAUS pic.twitter.com/nuUX8zzmCY — ICC (@ICC) July 25, 2021



“(My knee) is feeling a bit better than what I thought it would at this stage, to be honest,” he said.

“To be able to play those first two warm-up games against New Zealand and India was crucial, I think. To get a few in the middle was nice.”