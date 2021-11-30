“I’m fully determined to enjoy all the challenges”: Jos Buttler opens up on playing his first test in Australia in Ashes 2021-22

Ashes 2021-22: Jos Buttler addressed the press at the gold coast after completing his mandatory quarantine.

The Ashes 2021 is set to start from 8 December 2021 at the Gabba in Brisbane. Australia would want to retain their urn at home, whereas the English side would want to regain it.

England’s test specialists are currently training, whereas the T20 World Cup players have just completed their quarantine. The team’s preparation for the Ashes has not been ideal so far. The first 3-day warm-up game was ruined by the rain, whereas the next week’s forecast is bleak as well. England have not performed well in Australia in the past. The English team may not even get a proper practice game before the gala event.

Ashes 2021-22: Jos Buttler feels he has “nothing to lose”

Jos Buttler, who has just completed his quarantine addressed the press at the gold-coast. Buttler has not even played a first-class game in Australia, let alone a test game. Buttler also missed England’s last Test against India due to paternity leave. However, he is all set for the Aussie challenge ahead.

“I feel like I have nothing to lose, to be honest,” he said.

“It’s sort of been disjointed, that [year] just gone. Some good form and some bad form and in the year before as well.”

“It’s the first time I’m experiencing an Ashes series [in Australia] so I’m fully determined to enjoy all the challenges that throws up. I’m excited to experience it, the good the bad, and I’m sure the highs and lows along the way.”

Although, Buttler has extensive experience of playing white-ball cricket in Australia. He has played 18 ODIs and 5 T20Is, whereas he has also played in the Big Bash League. Buttler insists that he is somewhat familiar with the Aussie conditions.

“Familiarity with some conditions is something I can dip into and hopefully not be surprised by,” he said.

“But certainly I will try to dip into that experience and I’m in my early 30s now so played quite a bit of cricket and hopefully know what to expect.”

Buttler has scored 2800 test runs for England at an average of 33.33, where he has scored two centuries.