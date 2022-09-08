“I’m glad your driving skills on the pitch are better”: Yuvraj Singh wishes Shubman Gill on 23rd birthday via hilarious tweet

Former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh has wished Indian batter Shubman Gill on his 23rd birthday in a hilarious tweet.

Indian batter Shubman Gill is celebrating his 23rd birthday on Tuesday. The young Indian batter is considered one of the most talented batters in the circuit, and he has played some brilliant cricket in the last few months.

Gill made his ODI comeback in the recent series against West Indies, and he was awarded the Man of the Series. He also scored his maiden ODI century in the recent series against Zimbabwe. Gill also signed a County Contract with Glamorgan, where he played a brilliant knock of 92 runs in his first match.

Yuvraj Singh wishes Shubman Gill on his 23rd birthday

Former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh has hilariously wished Shubman Gill on his 23rd birthday. Yuvraj is famous for his comic timing, and he was at his very best in wishing his youngster. He said that he is glad that Shubhman’s driving skills on the ground are better than on the road.

Yuvraj shared an old video where he is making fun of Gill’s driving skills. He also wished Gill a brilliant stint with County Side Glamorgan and asked him to keep that gun blazing.

“Janamdin mubarak ho Shubhman Gill. I’m glad your driving skills on the pitch are better than your driving skills on the road, all the best for Glamorgan. Keep that bat blazing,” Yuvraj Singh tweeted.

Janamdin mubarak ho @ShubmanGill 🎂 I’m glad your driving skills on the pitch are better than your driving skills on the road 🤪 all the best for @GlamCricket! Keep that bat blazing 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Ho2JY1kTyR — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) September 8, 2022

Both Gill and Yuvraj hail from Punjab, and they have shared the dressing room with Punjab. In 2019, Gill revealed that Yuvraj has played a big part in shaping his career. Gill recently scored his first ODI century against Zimbabwe, and he revealed that he met Yuvraj ahead of the series, and he motivated him to score a century on the tour.

“I met him before coming to Zimbabwe and he just told me that I am batting well and asked me to bat deep after getting set. He also motivated me to score a century, although I wasn’t getting one,” Gill said after his ODI hundred in Zimbabwe.