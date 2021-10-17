“I’m going stick to my strengths of the death”: Mitchell Starc believes clarity of his role brings the best out of him

Mitchell Starc has been outstanding for Australia in the last two ODI world cups, and he is eyeing to do the same in the T20 World Cup 2021.

The T20 World Cup is on the head and teams are getting into their mould. Australia, the winners of the 2010 season, are one of the favourites to win the cup this season

In World Cups, Mitchell Starc has been a regular performer for the Australian side. In the 2015 ODI WC, Starc was the joint-highest wicket-taker, whereas, in 2019, he was the highest wicket-taker. Starc missed the last T20 world cup in 2016, and he is raring to go in this one.

However, Starc has not been very consistent for some time now, but still, he is one of the most important cogs in Aussie bowling. World Cups always bring the best out of Mitchell Starc.

Most wickets at the 2015 World Cup: Mitchell Starc Most wickets at the 2019 World Cup: Mitchell Starc An ODI great. pic.twitter.com/DNQSSUVUsy — Wisden (@WisdenCricket) January 30, 2021

Mitchell Starc on “Death Bowling”

Mitchell Starc has been the death-overs specialist for Australia, and he feels that the clarity of the role makes his job easier.

In a recent interview, Starc opened up on his role in white-ball cricket.

Starc said, “Certainly my role in white-ball cricket hasn’t changed a hell of a lot over the last 10 years and I think having that clarity there helps me keep it simple and know what I need to do for the team to get us in some really good positions.”

He added, “I’ve always tried to keep my cricket simple and I’m not someone who comes out with 24 different types of slow balls, certainly for T20 cricket.” “One of the things I take from all my cricket, across the three formats, is trying to keep my game plan and my role pretty simple.”

T20I Record in 2021 Season

Between 2016 to 2019, Starc managed to play just a single T20I game for Australia. In 2021, he has played 10 T20I games, out of which, six T20Is were on the recent West Indies and Bangladesh tours. In those 10 matches, Starc managed to scalp just four wickets. However, in one of the games, he managed to stop Russel to score 11 runs in the last over. Starc also completed the milestone of 50 T20I wickets this year.

Mitchell Starc completed 50 wickets in T20I from 40 matches at an economy rate of 7.19 and average of 21.7 – one of the finest in white ball format. #BANvAUS pic.twitter.com/FEp3aMcJ98 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) August 3, 2021

Starc said, “I can’t sit here and say I’ve nailed the death every time.” He added, “I’ve certainly been beaten a number of times so for me the way to go about at the death is what your strengths are. What you see at the other end, it’s not one shoe fits all.”

Australia have started their world-cup training in Abu Dhabi, and Starc will certainly play a huge part for them at the death.