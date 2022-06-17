Cricket

“I’m still holding onto hope that I will”: Mitchell Starc hopeful of returning from injury in SL vs AUS ODI series

Australian pacer Mitchell Starc is nursing an injury on his hand, but he is on track to make his return in the ODIs against Sri Lanka.
Rishikesh Sharma

Cricket Latest News
