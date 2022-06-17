“I’m still holding onto hope that I will”: Mitchell Starc hopeful of returning from injury in SL vs AUS ODI series

Australian pacer Mitchell Starc is nursing an injury on his hand, but he is on track to make his return in the ODIs against Sri Lanka.

The ODI series between Sri Lanka and Australia is beautifully poised at 1-1, and the action will now shift to the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. The Australian team has been battling injuries, and the combination of the side has been shaken after the departure of Marcus Stoinis in the attack.

However, in good news for the Australian fans, Mitchell Starc is recovering well, and he is hopeful of making his return in the ODI series ahead. The pacer got injured in the first T20I match against Sri Lanka.

Mitchell Starc hopeful of return in SL vs AUS ODIs

Australian pacer Mitchell Starc is hopeful of making his return from injury in the ODI series against Australia, but he won’t compromise on the test matches ahead. The stitches of Starc are removed, and he is back in full training as well. However, the return of Starc will depend on how quickly the wound gets healed.

“I’m still holding onto hope that I will,” Mitchell Starc said on his chances of return in ODIs.

“I had the stitches out (on Thursday). There’s still a fair bit of glue still in the wound.”

“I’m still training. It’s just a matter of where the wound is at, and obviously with one eye on the Test series as well and not compromising that.”

#SLvAUS UPDATE | Kane Richardson will join the Australian men’s squad for the first two ODI matches on the Qantas Tour of Sri Lanka. He’s been added as additional bowling cover following the injury to Mitchell Starc. — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) June 10, 2022

Mitchell Starc that it is frustrating to be fit enough to play, but not playing. Starc is currently bowling with the tape on in training, but it is not allowed by the ICC in a match. He clearly said that he cannot say the exact date of his return, but he won’t compromise on the test matches.

“I feel really good with the ball in hand,” Mitchell Starc said.

“If it’s game three, four, or five (that I play), I’m not sure yet. We’re just making sure we’re not compromising the Test series.”