“I’m very excited to officially be a Renegade”: Jon Wells completes switch from Adelaide Strikers to Melbourne Renegades for BBL 2022-23

Jon Wells has completed his switch from Adelaide Strikers to Melbourne Renegades for the upcoming Big Bash League season.

The 12th edition of the Big Bash League is set to start on 13 December 2022, and the teams are doing their best to strengthen their squad for the upcoming season. There is an international draft going to take place on 28 August, but the importance of the local players also can’t be ignored.

Melbourne Renegades won the title of BBL 08, but they have finished at the bottom position for the last three seasons. They tried to invest heavily in the youth, but the move failed. This time they are looking to get a blend of experience & youth, and they have signed a veteran batter for the same.

Jon Wells joins Melbourne Renegades for BBL 12

Jon Wells has expressed his delight on joining the Melbourne Renegades for the upcoming season. Wells is the 4th highest run-scorer in the history of the competition after Chris Lynn, Aaron Finch and Glenn Maxwell. He said that the blend of youth and experience will be great for the side.

He said that he wants to use his experience with the youth of the Melbourne Renegades and would want to gain some success with the former champions.

“It’s something I’m really looking forward to and I’m very excited to officially be a Renegade,” Wells said.

“There’s a good mix of experience and some really good youth coming through, so hopefully we can get on the board early and take that momentum forward.”

Wells said that he is excited to reunite with Shaun Marsh in the upcoming Big Bash season. Both of them have played together in the past as well, and he has expressed his excitement about playing in the Melbourne derby as well.

“‘Sos [Shaun Marsh] is one I’ve played with previously and someone I’m looking forward to reuniting with and playing alongside again,” Jon Wells added.

“Playing in the Melbourne Derby is something I’m really looking forward to. To get a massive crowd there, it always makes it better and it’s always exciting when the fans are out and making some noise.”

Wells has played for Adelaide Strikers and Hobart Hurricanes in the last, Melbourne Renegades will be his 3rd BBL club. He has scored 2554 BBL runs in 112 matches.