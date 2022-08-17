Cricket

“I’m very excited to officially be a Renegade”: Jon Wells completes switch from Adelaide Strikers to Melbourne Renegades for BBL 2022-23

Jon Wells has completed his switch from Adelaide Strikers to Melbourne Renegades for the upcoming Big Bash League season.
Rishikesh Sharma

Previous Article
Charles Barkley calls $200 million Kevin Durant “a cadaver” on national television as The Slim Reaper hands off his jersey to Drake
Next Article
"I watched Drive to Survive and now I'm completely hooked"- $10 million Hollywood actress reveals how she's obsessed with Formula 1
Cricket Latest News
Jon Wells has completed his switch from Adelaide Strikers to Melbourne Renegades for the upcoming Big Bash League season.
“I’m very excited to officially be a Renegade”: Jon Wells completes switch from Adelaide Strikers to Melbourne Renegades for BBL 2022-23

Jon Wells has completed his switch from Adelaide Strikers to Melbourne Renegades for the upcoming…