Melbourne weather forecast Docklands Stadium: 29 January Weather report of Melbourne for REN vs HEA BBL 12 Knockout

Big Bash League 2022-23 Knockout will be played between Melbourne Renegades and Brisbane Heat at the Docklands Stadium tomorrow. Second knockout match of the tournament will be more of a quarter-final for both these teams as the winner of the same will face the winner of the ongoing Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers Qualifier.

Having finished at the bottom of the points table for three consecutive seasons, Renegades would be relieved to be in a position to play their first knockout match since their solitary title-winning campaign during BBL 2018-19. Heat, on the other hand, were a position above Renegades in Big Bash League 2021-22 and have improved significantly to reach at this position this season.

As far the Marvel Stadium is concerned, Melbourne have won four out of their five home matches of this season. However, their overall record hasn’t been great over here. Readers must note that they have won 22 and lost 32 out of their 54 matches at this stadium. Even Brisbane don’t have the best of records at this venue as they have won three and lost seven out of their 10 matches over the years.

Melbourne weather forecast Docklands Stadium

Brisbane, who were involved in a rain-affected Eliminator against Sydney Thunder at the Showground Stadium yesterday, might see their second knockout match getting affected by rain on Sunday.

Just like the weather in Sydney on Friday, weather in Melbourne is also likely to play a bit of spoilsport during the third-last BBL 12 match. Although it isn’t raining in the Sports Capital of Australia at the moment, showers are expected to pour down late at night and continue till noon.

Going by reliable weather portal AccuWeather, rain forecast doesn’t seem to be threatening enough until a last-minute change in the weather. Even if it pours down, expect it to not entirely abandon the match. In fact, the rain probability will reduce to single-digit figures from some five hours before the start time, i.e., 07:15 PM (local time).

UPDATE: Roof at the Marvel Stadium has been closed before the start of the match.

Hourly weather in Melbourne

07:00 PM – 20 degree (Rain Probability – 6%).

08:00 PM – 19 degree (Rain Probability – 4%).

09:00 PM – 19 degree (Rain Probability – 4%).

10:00 PM – 18 degree (Rain Probability – 4%).

11:00 PM – 18 degree (Rain Probability – 4%).

00:00 AM – 18 degree (Rain Probability – 4%).