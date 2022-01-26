“You kept fighting, kept performing”: Irfan Pathan elated by Deepak Hooda’s maiden ODI call-up for West Indies series

Irfan Pathan elated: The former Indian all-rounder congratulated his former state teammate for getting a national call-up.

The senior selection committee led by former fast bowler Chetan Sharma has made as many as six changes to India’s ODI squad for the upcoming three-match series against West Indies.

India, who were most recently whitewashed by South Africa, will finally start their journey under a full-time white-ball captain in Rohit Sharma. Sharma, who had missed the tour of South Africa due to a hamstring injury, had passed a fitness test earlier today.

All-rounder Washington Sundar, who had missed the ODI series in South Africa after testing positive for COVID-19, has been rightly added to the squad as he would be looking to add to his tally of an ODI after more than four years.

Spinner Kuldeep Yadav, who hasn’t played a competitive match since getting dropped after Sri Lanka tour last year, has earned a comeback primarily due to the selectors’ wrong precedent.

Irfan Pathan elated by Deepak Hooda’s maiden ODI call-up for West Indies series

Meanwhile, Rajasthan all-rounder Deepak Hooda has been handed a maiden national call-up. In six Vijay Hazare Trophy matches last month, Hooda has scored 198 runs at an average and strike rate of 33 and 95.65 respectively.

Before the Vijay Hazare Trophy, Hooda had scored 294 runs in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy at an average and strike rate of 73.50 and 168 respectively in his maiden appearance for Rajasthan. Hooda, who had scored four half-centuries in six innings, finished the tournament as its second-highest run-scorer.

In his 74-match List A career, Hooda’s 2,257 runs have come at an average and strike rate of 38.25 and 93.80 respectively including four centuries and 12 half-centuries.

Hooda, who had made his T20 and List A debut for Baroda under former India all-rounder Yusuf Pathan and had shared the dressing room on numerous occasions with his younger brother Irfan Pathan, received heartening wishes for his call-up from the latter.

You came out of a tough phase, you kept fighting, kept performing. So proud @HoodaOnFire congratulations 🥳 Make the most of it. Congratulations to Ravi Bishnoi and Avesh khan too. #INDvWI — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) January 26, 2022

In the last two Indian Premier League seasons for Punjab Kings, Hooda had scored 261 runs at an average and strike rate of 23.73 and 134.54 respectively with the help of two half-centuries.