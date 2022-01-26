Cricket

“You kept fighting, kept performing”: Irfan Pathan elated by Deepak Hooda’s maiden ODI call-up for West Indies series

"You kept fighting, kept performing": Irfan Pathan elated by Deepak Hooda's maiden ODI call-up for West Indies series
Dixit Bhargav

Previous Article
"Tom Brady is not the coach, he don't run the team": Antonio Brown doesn't feel the need to apologize to Bucs QB for his MetLife tantrum because their careers are unrelated
No Newer Articles
Cricket Latest News
"You kept fighting, kept performing": Irfan Pathan elated by Deepak Hooda's maiden ODI call-up for West Indies series
“You kept fighting, kept performing”: Irfan Pathan elated by Deepak Hooda’s maiden ODI call-up for West Indies series

Irfan Pathan elated: The former Indian all-rounder congratulated his former state teammate for getting a…