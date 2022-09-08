IND vs AFG live streaming free link: India vs Afghanistan OTT platform which app today match

IND vs AFG live streaming: India and Afghanistan will be taking part in a dead-rubber at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium tonight.

India and Afghanistan will be locking horns with each other in the 11th match of the ongoing 15th edition of the Asia Cup at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium tonight.

An outright dead rubber match will witness both the teams playing to avoid the last position in the Super 4 round of this tournament. Readers must note that both India and Afghanistan have been knocked out of Asia Cup 2022 on the back of two consecutive losses against Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

Despite being part of some nail-biting contests in the last week or so, it is quite dejecting to see India and Afghanistan playing a match whose result won’t impact the standings in this tournament. Having said that, both the teams will be looking to make the most of a T20I with making immediate amends being a shared priority between them.

IND vs AFG live streaming

Asia Cup 2022 Match 11 between India and Afghanistan will be televised live by Star Sports Network in India. As has been the case throughout the competition, Star has made extensive arrangements for this match as well.

All fans will have to do to watch this match is browse through Star’s channels to watch it in their preferred language. Having said that, there is no option of televising this match for free as basic cable operator/Dish TV charges will be applicable.

Online users can stream this match on Star’s streaming application named Disney+Hotstar with a paid subscription. It is worth mentioning that Asia Cup 2022 isn’t available on any other streaming platform in the country and that there’s no way of streaming it for free legally.

As far as the Afghan fans back home are concerned, they will be able to watch this match on ATN.