IND vs AUS 2023: “Aaj tumhe phir yaad kiya” – Wasim Jaffer misses Rishabh Pant as India struggle against Nathan Lyon in Delhi Test

With Australia spinner Nathan Lyon picking four wickets in quick succession on the second day of the second Test match against India on a turning track at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Indian fans couldn’t resist missing wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant knowing how he had dominated the Aussies during Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2020-21.

Someone who would’ve been one of the key Indian players in this series, Pant isn’t part of the current Test squad due to an unfortunate car accident in December last year. Set to be out of action for some months, Pant is going to be a difficult entity to replace especially in Test cricket.

Pant, who averages and strikes at 63.90 and 92.20 respectively in home Tests, would’ve been a shot in the arm for the hosts in situations such as the current one where they have been reduced to 88/4 in 35 overs in the first session.

Wasim Jaffer misses Rishabh Pant as India struggle against Rishabh Pant in Delhi Test

Former India batter Wasim Jaffer was among the many users on social media platform Twitter who tweeted with respect to “missing” Pant. Jaffer, who is arguably the most creative former cricketer on this platform, took reference from Nida Fazli’s Urdu poem “Aaj zara fursat paayi thi, aaj tumhe phir yaad kiya [I am missing you]“.

Apart from Jaffer, there were many other users who imagined Pant taking charge against Lyon at the Arun Jaitley Stadium right now. A primary instance why Pant is considered to have the game to excel against Lyon is because of his past record. Pant, who averages 62.40 in 12 Test innings against Australia, has scored 1,150 runs at a strike rate of 87.51 against spinners at home.

Imagine Rishabh Pant in this situation. Australia would be sweating, not us. #INDvAUS — Sushant Mehta (@SushantNMehta) February 18, 2023

Missing Pant. — Siddhartha Vaidyanathan (@sidvee) February 18, 2023

Bro Rishabh Pant, please comeback soon, they are playing Lyon like peak Shane Warne. pic.twitter.com/8NfSZqbTEO — Avinash (@imavinashvk) February 18, 2023

Indian team struggling against Lyon.. Rishabh Pant :pic.twitter.com/sWhhZMCYvL — El Niño 🇮🇳 (@suppandiiii) February 18, 2023

Rishabh Pant at home watching nathan lyon taking wickets pic.twitter.com/w0tD97uO92 — Cricket Wala Ladka (@cricketwalaldka) February 18, 2023

“Bhaiyya mujhe theek hone do, is Lyon ganje ko to main sutunga tabiyat se” pic.twitter.com/1VZkl5CsWF — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) February 18, 2023

India, meanwhile, are banking on former captain Virat Kohli and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja to bail them out of trouble on Saturday.