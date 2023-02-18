IND vs AUS 2023: “Debutant ko wkt gift mat karna King” – Fan’s bad dream comes true as Virat Kohli gets out to debutant Matthew Kuhnemann at Arun Jaitley Stadium

Getting the wicket of Indian batter Virat Kohli is a dream of every bowler, and if it comes on debut, then it is even more special. Australia’s left-arm spinner, Matthew Kuhnemann’s dream certainly came true when he got the prized dismissal of Kohli as his debut wicket.

Kuhnemann was bowling the 50th over of the match, and he got the wicket of Kohli on the 3rd ball of the over. However, the dismissal was a controversial one, and Kohli was not impressed at all about the decision as it could have gone either way.

Kuhnemann was called into the Australian team after a big defeat in the 1st Test match. He was drafted straight into the Playing XI ahead of Ashton Agar, who was already in the squad. It is certain that Kuhnemann will definitely not forget the feeling of getting Kohli out in this first-ever Test.

Fan’s bad dream comes true as Virat Kohli gets out to debutant Matthew Kuhnemann

The Kotla crowd was stunned after Kohli’s dismissal as this is Kohli’s home ground, and he has a brilliant record out here. During the match, a fan was seen holding a banner that read, “Debutant ko wkt gift mat karna [Don’t gift your wicket to a debutant] King”.

The fear of the fan was proven right as Kohli gave his wicket to the debutant only. It is to be noted that Kohli’s record against debutants is not that great in Test cricket, and he has been dismissed a total of 20 times by debutants. Only 6 players in the history of cricket have been dismissed more than Kohli by a debutant in Test cricket.

Sachin Tendulkar tops the list with 35 dismissals, whereas Mahela Jayawardene, Mahmudullah and Mohammad Azharuddin are at the joint 2nd position with 23 dismissals each. It is not a record that Kohli will be proud of, and he would definitely want to improve that in future matches. He was dismissed by the debutant Todd Murphy in the last match as well.