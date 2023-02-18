IND vs AUS 2023: Was Virat Kohli out today – Wasn’t Kohli not out in Delhi Test?

Former India captain Virat Kohli’s (44) dismissal in the ongoing second Test match against Australia in Delhi has created a furore across social media platforms. Kohli, who was the pick of the Indian batters on a day where the others failed to adjust to Australian spinners’ masterly lines and lengths, was dismissed under debatable circumstances.

Six runs short of his 29th Test half-century, Kohli became the first Test wicket of debutant Australia spinner Matthew Kuhnemann after he initially appeared to have been struck on the front pad whilst wanting to defend a ball.

Kohli, who didn’t think at all before challenging on-field umpire Nitin Menon’s decision, was unfortunate after third umpire Richard Illingworth didn’t rule the decision in his favour. Clearly frustrated by the same, Kohli was seen in an unbelievable state whilst both walking back to the pavilion and after watching the replays in the dressing room.

Wasn’t Virat Kohli not out in Delhi Test?

It is noteworthy that Kohli was not out in the second session of the second day of this match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. With the replays confirming that the ball had hit Kohli’s bat and front pad at the same time, Illingworth should’ve overturned the decision.

The same should’ve happened under MCC’s Law 36.2.2 which gives the benefit of doubt to a batter in such a situation. “In assessing point 36.1.3, if the ball makes contact with the striker’s person and bat simultaneously, this shall be considered as the ball having first touched the bat,” read the law.

Didn’t Virat get out like this against SL at home last year? Both times I felt it was not out. Firstly it hit the bat,let’s not even get into how unlucky he is with umpires call. Was shaping up nicely. India in a bit of trouble. #INDvsAUS — Abhinav Mukund (@mukundabhinav) February 18, 2023

Had Menon not given Kohli out on the field, he would’ve remained “Not Out” because Australia had lost all their reviews in the morning session itself. Playing an international match at his home ground after almost four years, Kohli was looking in his zone on Saturday. Having provided enough hints around looking to bring an end to a rut in this format, Kohli’s anger was all the more justified.

For those who don’t remember, Kohli was a victim of a similar dismissal during Indian Premier League 2022 Match 18 between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians in Pune.