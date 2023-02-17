IND vs AUS 2023: “Master of his craft” – Harsha Bhogle eulogizes R Ashwin for winning Smith vs Ashwin battle in Delhi Test

Ravichandran Ashwin picked two wickets in an over. Photo Courtesy: Screengrab from Disney+Hotstar

India all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin prevented Australia from finishing the first session of the second Test match in Delhi with a significant advantage on the back of picking two wickets in quick succession.

In this particular instance, quick succession means “three deliveries”. Other than picking a couple of wickets in the same over, what was even more remarkable was the batters which Ashwin dismissed.

Marnus Labuschagne (18) and Steven Smith (0), arguably the two most important batters for the visitors, couldn’t keep Ashwin at bay for much long as the off-spinner struck for the first time in his ninth over.

Saved by the on-field umpire at first, Labuschagne had to walk back to the pavilion after India opted for a DRS. With the ball pitching in line and hitting the middle-stump, Ashwin had clearly managed to find the right-handed batter wanting in front of the stumps in spite of bowling round the wicket.

Smith, meanwhile, edged the second ball that he faced to India wicket-keeper Srikar Bharat. With the ball keeping a bit low, Smith’s confident forward defense led to his dismissal at the Arun Jaitley Stadium today.

Harsha Bhogle eulogizes R Ashwin for winning Smith vs Ashwin battle in Delhi Test

Popular broadcaster Harsha Bhogle took to social media platform Twitter to express awe of Ashwin for changing the match situation yet again. Australia, who had scored 88/1 in 22 overs at a run rate of 4 before Ashwin’s double-wicket over, were about to earn bragging rights in the morning session had the 36-year old player not turned the tables a few overs before the lunch break.

What a bowler! @ashwinravi99 . Just a master of his craft. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) February 17, 2023

Currently playing his fifth Test at this stadium, Ashwin has now picked 29 wickets at an average and strike rate of 19.72 and 49.8 respectively here.