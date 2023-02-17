HomeSearch

IND vs AUS 2023: Why was Hotstar not working today? Hotstar crash issue explained

Dixit Bhargav
|Published 17/02/2023

Numerous users faced an issue with Disney+Hotstar today. Photos Courtesy: Screengrab from Disney+Hotstar

Indian fans were left in limbo during the first day of the second Test match between India and Australia in Delhi today. Enjoying the match from the comfort of their homes/offices on streaming platform Disney+Hotstar, host broadcaster Star Sports Network’s designated streaming app, numerous fans didn’t know what to do when the platform stopped streaming the match all of a sudden.

Not known to trouble its users on the back of unexpected bugs, Disney+Hotstar registered an exception on Friday especially when the match was in an interesting phase.

As is the general notion among people whenever one of these leading apps face an error, most of them rushed on social media platform Twitter to know the reason behind Hotstar issue today. In the absence of a concrete reason at first, fans didn’t mind sharing memes with respect to the OTT platform on Twitter.

Why was Hotstar not working today?

It was only after the circulation of various memes that a user named Atul Karmakar shared a screenshot of Hotstar’s domain expiry on the same platform. For those who don’t know, any website has to renew its domain after a certain time period. Fans faced the “Player failure in Hotstar” error because someone had missed their domain expiry date.

If truth be told, it is unexpected for a platform of this level to face a domain expiry issue. What made matters worst was the same happening at the time of a live Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test match. The app, however, started to work normally after the domain has been renewed for the next 10 years.

Speaking about the first two sessions at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Friday, Australia scored 199/6 in 56 overs before Tea, Day 1, after captain Pat Cummins won the toss and chose to bat for the second time in a row. With Peter Handscomb and Cummins set to resume proceedings in the evening session, the visitors would be hoping for them to build a solid partnership leading to a respectable first innings total.

