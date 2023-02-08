India vs Australia 1st Test Live Telecast Channel in India and Australia: When and where to watch IND vs AUS Nagpur Test?

In what is going to be the 28th bilateral Test series between India and Australia, it is going to be the 15th one to be played in India. Historically, Australia have won 12 Test series as compared to 10 Indian series victoies. India, who have won four and lost one Test series against the Aussies in the last decade, have won eight and lost four series against this opposition at home.

Not caring about orthodox traditionalists, top Australian cricketers didn’t mince their words in prioritizing a victorious Border-Gavaskar Trophy campaign over a victorious Ashes campaign. If truth be told, one has no other option than to agree with them considering their recent performances in both the high-profile Test series.

On the contrary, one has no option than to disagree with some Australian experts and fans regarding their assessment (more of constant but unnecessary rant) of the pitch at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium ahead of the first Test. The fact that the pitch has become the centre of attraction in place of cricketers even before a ball being bowled in a four-match Test series is quite baffling to say the least.

When all’s mostly been said, it is time for the men who matter the most to put on display their doings. In simple words, with less than 20 hours remaining for the start of the match, it is almost time for the first ball to be bowled in what is foretold to be one of the most competitive series of the year. It is time for Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023!

Tried and tested Star Sports Network will be broadcasting Australia’s tour of India 2023 for the Indian audiences. Considering the grandeur of the series, it is needlessly to say that Star have arranged for an all-encompassing broadcasting experience for their most important set of audience.

As a result, Star Sports 1/1 HD, Star Sports 1/1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, 1 Telugu and 1 Kannada will be televising this Test series in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada. All these commentary languages will also be available on Disney+Hotstar – Star’s designated streaming platform which will be live streaming India-Australia Tests with a paid subscription.

Fans of the Australian cricket team back home will be able to watch this tour on the ever-reliable Fox Cricket. Additionally, Kayo Sports will be streaming the matches for Australian fans down under. New users at this application will still be able to enjoy a free trial before paying for a subscription.

Date – 09/02/2023 (Thursday).

Match start Time – 09:30 AM (India).

TV Channel – Star Sports 1/1 HD, Star Sports 1/1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, 1 Telugu & 1 Kannada (India) and Fox Cricket (Australia).

Online platform – Disney+Hotstar (India) and Kayo Sports (Australia).