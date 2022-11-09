IND vs ENG T20 head to head records: IND vs ENG in T20 WC head to head stats

The second semi-final of ICC T20 World Cup 2022 will be played between India and England in Adelaide tomorrow. Much like the ongoing first semi-final between New Zealand and Pakistan in Sydney, an India-England match will also be their fourth against each other in this format in 2022.

India, who have had a slight edge over England in T20Is, have won four out of their last five matches against them. Additionally, India also appear to have been the better team historically in terms of both playing at a neutral venue and in T20 World Cups.

In what is set to be the third India-England T20I at a neutral venue, it will also be their fourth encounter against each other in a World Cup. The last India-England T20I at a neutral venue and in a World Cup had been played 10 and six years ago respectively.

A commonality between both the teams is that their highest T20I wicket-takers against each other might not be taking part in the match on Thursday. With India captain Rohit Sharma and former captain Virat Kohli surviving respective injury scares, expect both the teams to not make many changes to a winning combination for a high-profile knockout match.

IND vs ENG T20 head to head records

Total number of matches played: 22

Matches won by IND: 12

Matches won by ENG: 10

Matches played at a neutral venue: 2 (IND 2, ENG 0)

Matches played in ICC T20 World Cup: 3 (IND 2, ENG 1)

IND average score against ENG: 171

ENG average score against IND: 157

Most runs for IND: 589 (Virat Kohli)

Most runs for ENG: 395 (Jos Buttler)

Most wickets for IND: 16 (Yuzvendra Chahal)

Most wickets for ENG: 18 (Chris Jordan)

Most catches for IND: 10 (Virat Kohli)

Most catches for ENG: 10 (Jos Buttler)

NOTE: Only players part of current squads have been considered above (most runs, wickets and catches).