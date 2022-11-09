Virat Kohli injury: Virat Kohli latest injury update after getting hit by Harshal Patel in the nets

The awaited semi-final between India and England is set to be played at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide tomorrow. Both sides have some world-class players in their ranks, and this can be an excellent match. However, Virat Kohli suffered a knock in the nets ahead of the match.

Virat’s record at the Adelaide Oval is absolutely amazing, and he recently said that he feels at home in Adelaide. The duo of Virat and Suryakumar Yadav has been India’s biggest strength, and all the eyes will be on them yet again. The winner will head to the final at the MCG this Sunday.

Yesterday, Rohit Sharma also got hit in the nets, but it was later revealed that he was fine, and he was a part of the training session today as well. This match has the potential to be one of the best matches of the tournament so far.

Ahead of the semi-final against England, the Indian team suffered a huge injury score when Virat Kohli walked out of the nets. Virat was in full flow in the nets, but one delivery from Harshal Patel hit Virat’s groin and he felt a little bit of discomfort. After some time, he even walked out of the nets.

There is no official update on the seriousness of Virat’s injury, but the Indian fans will hope that it is not serious. The form of Virat has been tremendous in the tournament, where he has scored three half-centuries in five matches of the tournament. Virat also shared a video of him training yesterday, and the sound of the ball hitting the middle of the bat was just outstanding.

Virat’s record against England in T20Is is encouraging as well, where he has scored 589 T20I runs against England at 39.27 with the help of 4 half-centuries. He has a S/R of 136.66 against the English side, and he will definitely be of great importance in this semi-final match.