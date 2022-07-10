IND vs ENG T20 Man of the Series 2022: Who won IND vs ENG Man of the Series award in T20Is?

IND vs ENG T20 Man of the Series: The Indian pacer has won the series award for his impact-generating performances.

India have won their fourth bilateral T20I series in a row against England defeating them 2-1 away from home. England, who had won three out of their first four bilateral T20I series against India, haven’t won one since 2014.

A highlight for the hosts, however, will remain a 17-run victory in the recently concluded third T20I at Trent Bridge. Finally makings amends with the bat in hand, England successfully defended a 216-run target despite India batter Suryakumar Yadav’s maiden T20I century.

A hard-hitting knock which didn’t deserve to end up on the losing side, Yadav’s outstanding all-round range of strokes saw him hitting 14 fours and six sixes at a strike rate of 212.72.

Pick of the bowlers from both the teams, England fast bowler Reece Topley won his maiden T20I match award seven years after making his debut. Topley, 28, dismissed the likes of Rishabh Pant (1), Rohit Sharma (28) and Shreyas Iyer (28) to pick economical bowling figures of 4-0-22-3 in a high-scoring encounter in Nottingham tonight.

England captain Jos Buttler (18) winning the toss and opting to bat first saw the pinnacle of their innings coming in the form of a 42-ball 84-run fourth-wicket partnership between Dawid Malan (77) and Liam Livingstone (42*) powered England to 215/7 in 20 overs. In what was his 12th T20I half-century, Malan hit six fours and five sixes at a strike rate of 197.43.

IND vs ENG T20 Man of the Series 2022

Not present at the venue after being rested for the third T20I, India pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar was awarded with the Player of the Series award. In what is his third such award in this format, it is his second in the last one month.

Player of the Series: @BhuviOfficial 👑 For the second time in #TeamIndia‘s last three series, the Swing King has been adjudged the pick of the bunch 🧡#OrangeArmy #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/DtuHTOqElA — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) July 10, 2022

Bowling figures of 6-1-25-4 across two outings in this series doesn’t make Kumar the highest wicket-taker but no one else managed to create an impact like him. While Kumar had dismissed Buttler for a golden duck in the first T20I in Southampton, he managed to dismiss opening batter Jason Roy on the first ball of the innings in the second T20I in Birmingham.