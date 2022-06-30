IND vs ENG Test records: India vs England Head to Head record in Test cricket

India vs England Head to Head record: The SportsRush presents for you the Head to Head statistics for the fifth ENG vs IND Test.

A rescheduled fifth Test match between England and India will be played in Birmingham from tomorrow. With the first four of a five-match series played in the previous English summer, England and India will lock horns yet again for a one-off Test this year to be followed by six white-ball matches; all within span of 17 days.

England, who have an overall better head to head record against India, should be confident of drawing level the series especially after coming on the back of whitewashing New Zealand 3-0. It wouldn’t be wrong to say that another successful execution of ‘BazBall’ will make winning quite difficult for the visitors in this match.

That being said, India would want to take confidence from the series score line of 2-1 in their favour. Playing under a brand new captain, Indians fans don’t really know what’s in store for them at Edgbaston. However, it is this uncertainty which has it in it to be converted into fascination during the course of the next five days.

💬 “We carry on. If any one can be (more attacking) it’s us. Just because the opposition changes doesn’t mean we’re going to.” Ben Stokes. 🔥 Full interview 🎥 https://t.co/4sK9xEpSXi#Edgbaston | #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/MoOrfAlWwW — Edgbaston (@Edgbaston) June 30, 2022

India vs England Head to Head record in Test cricket

Total number of matches played: 130

Matches won by ENG: 49

Matches won by IND: 31

Matches played in England:6 (ENG 35, IND 9)

Matches played at Edgbaston: 7 (ENG 6, IND 0)

Most runs for ENG: 2,353 (Joe Root)

Most runs for IND: 1,960 (Virat Kohli)

Most wickets for ENG: 133 (James Anderson)

Most wickets for IND: 88 (Ravichandran Ashwin)

Most catches for ENG: 37 (Jonny Bairstow)

Most catches for IND: 37 (Rishabh Pant)

NOTE: Only players part of current squads have been considered above (most runs, wickets and catches).