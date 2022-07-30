IND W vs PAK W T20 2022 records: IND vs PAK Women head to head record in T20 Commonwealth Games

IND W vs PAK W T20 2022 head to head: The SportsRush presents for you the Head to Head statistics for IND-W vs PAK-W T20I.

The fifth match of Commonwealth Games 2022 Women’s Cricket Competition will be played between India Women and Pakistan Women in Birmingham tomorrow. With a lot of Asian diaspora present in this city, players can expect a jam-packed Edgbaston cheering for or against them on a Sunday morning.

A commonality between these two Group A teams is that both kick-started their Commonwealth Games journey with a loss yesterday. While India lost the tournament opener by 3 wickets to Australia, Pakistan lost their inaugural match against Barbados by 15 runs.

Anyone who follows these arch-rivals doesn’t need numbers to prove that India have dominated Pakistan in this format in the past. Since Pakistan’s last victory over India in Women’s T20Is six years ago, they have lost four matches in a row. While these two teams will be facing each other in the shortest format after four years, their last encounter was an ICC Women’s World T20 league match in Guyana.

Speaking of their current form, India have won two and lost three out of their five T20Is in 2022. Pakistan, on the other hand, have won one and lost five out of their six T20I this year.

IND W vs PAK W T20 2022 head to head record

Total number of matches played: 11

Matches won by IND-W: 9

Matches won by PAK-W: 2

Matches played in England: 1 (IND-W 1, PAK-W 0)

Matches played at neutral venues: 10 (IND-W 9, PAK-W 1)

Matches played at Edgbaston: 0 (IND-W 0, PAK-W 0)

IND-W average score against PAK-W: 105

PAK-W average score against IND-W: 94.6

Most runs for IND-W: 132 (Harmanpreet Kaur)

Most runs for PAK-W: 131 (Bismah Maroof)

Most wickets for IND-W: 3 (Harmanpreet Kaur)

Most wickets for PAK-W: 8 (Nida Dar)

Most catches for IND-W: 8 (Harmanpreet Kaur)

Most catches for PAK-W: 3 (Bismah Maroof)

NOTE: Only players part of current squads have been considered above (most runs, wickets and catches).