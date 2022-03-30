Why Maxwell is not playing today: Why Glenn Maxwell is not playing IPL 2022 match vs KKR?

Glenn Maxwell is not playing: Royal Challengers Bangalore haven’t made any change to their Playing XI for this match.

During the sixth match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders at the DY Patil Sports Academy, Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Faf du Plessis has won the toss and chose to field.

“We are gonna bowl. The pitch looks similar but it feels a little bit tacky. A lot of positives [from first match vs Punjab Kings], to get through the first 3-4 overs was challenging, to hold our composure and get a fifty stand was a very positive thing and then the way we batted right through,” du Plessis told Star Sports at the toss.

Much like du Plessis, Kolkata Knight Riders captain Shreyas Iyer also wanted to field first to prevent his bowlers from bowling with a wet ball due to dew. Asked to bat first tonight, Iyer laid emphasis on “execution” in order to post a “good total”.

“I would have loved to bowl as well. Dew plays a massive role. The bowlers did an amazing job, made it easy for the batsmen. Now it’s going to be a test for us to come in and bat and see to it that we get a good total. It’s just a work of execution,” Iyer told Star Sports at the toss.

Why Glenn Maxwell is not playing vs KKR today?

As far as the Playing XIs are concerned, Royal Challengers haven’t made any change to their combination despite losing the previous match. The development means that RCB will take the field without Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell.

One of the three players retained by Royal Challengers ahead of the mega auction held last month, readers must note that Maxwell will be missing the first three matches like all other Australian players. Unlike his teammates, Maxwell is currently not playing international cricket as he had recently tied the knot to long-time girlfriend Vini Raman.

Kolkata, on the other hand, have made a solitary change by including fast bowler Tim Southee for Shivam Mavi. In the last match against Chennai Super Kings, Mavi had leaked 35 runs in his four-over spell. With KKR playing only three overseas players then, they can afford bringing an overseas player for an Indian.