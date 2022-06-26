IND vs IRE highlights: India vs Ireland T20 highlights The Village Dublin

IND vs IRE highlights: Ireland delivers with the bat, but the Indian batters were way too good to blow away their opposition in the first T20I.

During the first T20I of the ongoing India’s tour of Ireland at The Village Cricket Ground, Malahide in Dublin, India comprehensively defeated Ireland by 7 wickets, in what was a rain curtailed 12 Overs-a side encounter.

En route the target of 109 in 12 Overs, the Southpow batter Ishan Kishan (26 off 11), who took the field alongside his new opening batting pair of Deepak Hooda (47* off 29) went hammer and tongs right from the get-go to post 30 runs for the first wicket off mere 2.4 Overs.

With even Suryakumar Yadav (0 off 1) following him on the very next delivery towards the hut, there was no stopping the Indian batting order today, all of who had made up their minds to go for the kill right away.

Hooda, was joined by skipper Hardik Pandya (24 off 12), both of who took the game away from Ireland’s hands, to reach the target with 15 deliveries to spare.

Chahal, Bhuvaneshwar shine with the ball

Earlier, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, continuing with his good form from the recently concluded South Africa series, picked up a wicket-maiden off the very first Over of his day, to get his name registered in the list of highest wicket-takers in the Powerplay in T20I history.

However, it was Yuzvendra Chahal, with his magnificent bowling figures of 3-0-11-1, who was the pick of the Indian bowlers, and fittingly received the ‘Player of the match’ award.

For his economical spell of 1/11 – @yuzi_chahal was the player of the match in the 1st T20I 👏👏 A 7-wicket win for #TeamIndia to start off the 2-match T20I series against Ireland 🔝#IREvIND pic.twitter.com/eMIMjR9mTL — BCCI (@BCCI) June 26, 2022

Earlier, a fine, unbeaten half-century knock from Harry Tector (64* off 33) and his 50-run partnership off 29 deliveries for the 4th wicket alongside Lorcan Tucker (18 off 16), helped Ireland post a good enough 108/4 in their 12 Overs.

IND vs IRE highlights

