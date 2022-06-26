IND vs Ireland broadcast channel in India: IND vs Ireland T20 live streaming for free

IND vs Ireland broadcast channel in India: India and Ireland would face each other for the fourth time in the T20I format.

Team India is set to take on Ireland in the first of the two match T20I series at The Village in Malahide on the outskirts of capital Dublin, in just a few minutes from now.

Having recently registered a stalemate series score line against South Africa during the five-match home T20I series under Rishabh Pant, team India is expected to get back to winning ways, with flamboyant all-rounder Hardik Pandya, this time around set to lead the young Indian side for the first time.

India, in the three T20I against Ireland before the imminent one, had registered resounding victories under their belt in all of them, and would like to add on to that winning streak.

Ireland, on the other hand, have not displayed the best of forms in the T20 format off-late, having lost five consecutive T20Is against UAE, including a 1-2 series defeat against them in October last year, and post that, a loss against the United States of America (USA) in the two-match T20I series as well.

Moreover, since the 2021 T20 World Cup, the Andy Balbirnie-led side have not played a single T20I versus a full-member playing nation.

IND vs Ireland broadcast channel in India

Fans in India can watch the first T20I between India and Ireland live on the Sony Sports network from 09:00 pm (IST) onwards.

Additionally, with them also providing commentary panels in different languages, the live broadcast with English and Hindi commentary will be available at ‘Sony Six’ and Sony Ten 3′ respectively.

Tamil and Telugu viewers may go for the live broadcast at ‘Sony Ten 4’.

The second and final T20I between these two sides would be live broadcast on the aforementioned channels as well, but from 11:00 pm (IST) onwards.

IND vs Ireland T20 live streaming for free

The live telecast of the T20I series will be available for free on Doordarshan Sports (India) as well.

As for the online live streamers, the same can be watched on the ‘Sony LIV’ app, but at a subscription cost. Additionally the ‘TATA SKY’ dish service availers, can also go for the match’s live streaming on the ‘TATA PLAY’ app, provided they have subscribed the aforementioned Sony Sports network channels in their television sets.

For more Cricket-related news, click here.