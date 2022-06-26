Malahide Cricket Club Ground Dublin T20 record: The Village Dublin T20 stats and highest innings total

Malahide Cricket Club Ground Dublin T20 record: Dublin will be hosting a T20I after more than 11 months this evening.

The first of the two Ireland vs India T20Is will be played in Dublin tonight. In what will be the seventh international match between India and Ireland over the years, India would be confident of maintaining an unbeaten streak even without multiple first-choice players.

Readers must note that it will also be India’s seventh match in this country with the last coming in the form of a T20I four years ago. While India have won both their Malahide T20Is in the past, hosts Ireland don’t have the best of records here winning two and losing six out of their eight T20Is.

While the home team would be desirous of putting on display a strong competition against this opposition, the visiting team will look to provide opportunities to their reserve players in an ICC T20 world Cup year.

Malahide Cricket Club Ground Dublin T20 record

Considering the limited number of matches which Test nations play in Ireland, it goes without saying that their players don’t dominate the highest run-scorers and wicket-takers’ list in Ireland.

As far as highest T20I run-scorers at The Village are concerned, George Munsey (219), Andrew Balbirnie (211), Kevin O’Brien (158), Richard Berrington (148) and Kevin Coetzer and Ben Cooper (137). Talking about Indian batters, Rohit Sharma (97), Suresh Raina (79), Shikhar Dhawan (74), KL Rahul (70) and Hardik Pandya (38) have scored a few runs at this venue.

Highest wicket-takers in Dublin T20Is are Kevin O’Brien (10), Kuldeep Yadav (7), Alasdair Evans (7), Hamza Tahir (7) and Yuzvendra Chahal (6). Other than Yadav and Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah (2), Umesh Yadav (2), Siddarth Kaul (1) and Hardik Pandya (1) are the remaining Indian bowlers to have picked at least one T20I wicket here.

Highest innings totals in Dublin T20Is