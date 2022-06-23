IND vs Ireland practice match: Warm up match India vs Ireland full list with date and time

IND vs Ireland practice match: Team India is scheduled to play a two-match away T20I series against Ireland beginning June 26.

Flamboyant all-rounder Hardik Pandya is all set make his international captaincy debut for team India as they are slated to take on Ireland for a two-match T20I series, on June 26 and June 28 in Dublin.

The 17-member team India squad is devoid of their experienced Test match regulars, but does included some of the experienced T20 stars, including a return back of Sanju Samson, and a maiden call-up for 31-year-old Rahul Tripathi.

While the rest of the squad features maximum of them from the ones that recently played the five-match T20I series against South Africa, Suryakumar Yadav marks his return back to the side after injury, with the two pacers in Arshdeep Singh and Umran Malik too yet to earn their debut caps.

Ireland, on the other hand have named a 14-member squad for the stern Indian challenge with the experienced Andrew Balbirnie set to lead the side.

The squad also marks the inclusion of the uncapped duo of batter Stephen Doheny and pacer Conor Olphert, based on their recent good run of form in club Cricket.

What a proud moment to see @hardikpandya7‘s hard work and determination paying off as he has been named India captain. From a 5yrold who used to train at my academy in Baroda to captaining India, what a fantastic journey. Hardwork you put in to make a return deserves applause pic.twitter.com/PiHNpaWFLW — Kiran More (@JockMore) June 15, 2022

IND vs Ireland practice match

Team India’s short tour of Ireland would commence with the two T20Is right away, with no practice matches scheduled to precede them.

In fact, the players in the squad were allowed to fly back to their respective homes post the South Africa series to spend some time with their families owing to non-stop Cricket they have been playing since this year’s IPL.

After the completion of the two T20Is against Ireland, maximum players from this T20I squad would fly to the UK for the two T20 warm-up matches which will coincide with team India’s rescheduled 5th Test match against England beginning July 1.

These two matches would take place against Derbyshire and Northamptonshire on July 1 and July 3 respectively.