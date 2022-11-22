IND vs NZ Man of the Series T20I: Who won Man of the Series in India vs New Zealand today 3rd T20?

During the third T20I of the ongoing India’s tour of New Zealand in Napier, India and New Zealand took part in their first-ever tied match (without a super over) against each other as weather played spoilsport in what had shown signs of being a tense finish.

Chasing a 161-run target, India had scored 75/4 in nine overs before an elongated rain interruption put curtains over the match. With the match already running late by 30 minutes due to a rain delay before the start, there wasn’t a lot of scope for playing the waiting game.

With 75 being the DLS target at the end of the nine-over mark, New Zealand all-rounder Mitchell Santner rued mis-fielding by himself and spinner Ish Sodhi as the home team missed out on drawing the series due to the same.

IND vs NZ Man of the Series today

A fourth bilateral T20I series victory over New Zealand has resulted in India defeating the hosts 1-0 in a three-match series. It was a pity that two matches got affected due to rain but there was nothing that anyone could do about it.

India batter Suryakumar Yadav, who finished the series as its highest run-scorer, was adjudged as the Player of the Series for scoring 124 runs across a couple of innings at an average and strike rate of 124 and 203.27 respectively.

Yadav, who hit a four and six each before getting out in the third T20I at the McLean Park, has won his third T20I series award (all this year).

“Really happy with the way things have gone till now. Would have loved a full game here. The pressure is always there and at the same time I’m enjoying my batting, just going there and expressing myself. Not carrying any baggage out there,” Yadav told Spark Sport during the post-match presentation ceremony.